Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Pink Gown at 2026 Golden Globes

Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she and husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child together! At the Sunday, January 11, 2026 Golden Globe Awards, the Sinners star looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved light pink gown that was embellished with gold accents. She accessorized with a thick silver necklace.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld Cradles Her Baby Bump

Hailee Steinfeld shows off her baby bump at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ybHB050mJe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026

Since her beau's team, the Buffalo Bills, had a NFL playoff game earlier today in Florida, the actress, 29, posed for photographers solo. Luckily, Allen's team came out on top! The movie star has been seen cheering on her man at several of his games throughout the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Pregnancy Announcement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

The spouses shared their pregnancy news via social media on December 12 with a sweet video that showed the athelte bending down to kiss his wife's baby bump, which she lifted up her sweatshirt to debut. The brunette beauty's famous friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with Gigi Hadid, writing "Omg yaaaaaayyyy." "OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!" exclaimed Millie Bobby Brown, while Bailee Madison penned, "So so so happy for you both!!!! What a blessed little baby!! My favorite role you’ve ever had to date…. 💫💫🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 ❤️❤️."

Source: @joshallen/qb