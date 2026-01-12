or
Article continues below advertisement
Pregnant Hailee Steinfeld Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Pink Gown at 2026 Golden Globes

Photo of Hailee Steinfeld
Source: mega

Hailee Steinfeld is pregnant with her first child.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 11 2026, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Hailee Steinfeld made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she and husband Josh Allen are expecting their first child together!

At the Sunday, January 11, 2026 Golden Globe Awards, the Sinners star looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved light pink gown that was embellished with gold accents. She accessorized with a thick silver necklace.

Hailee Steinfeld Cradles Her Baby Bump

Since her beau's team, the Buffalo Bills, had a NFL playoff game earlier today in Florida, the actress, 29, posed for photographers solo. Luckily, Allen's team came out on top!

The movie star has been seen cheering on her man at several of his games throughout the past few years.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's Pregnancy Announcement

Source: @haileesteinfeld/instagram

The spouses shared their pregnancy news via social media on December 12 with a sweet video that showed the athelte bending down to kiss his wife's baby bump, which she lifted up her sweatshirt to debut.

The brunette beauty's famous friends flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, with Gigi Hadid, writing "Omg yaaaaaayyyy."

"OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!" exclaimed Millie Bobby Brown, while Bailee Madison penned, "So so so happy for you both!!!! What a blessed little baby!! My favorite role you’ve ever had to date…. 💫💫🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 ❤️❤️."

pregnant hailee steinfeld baby bump golden globes
Source: @joshallen/qb

The duo has attended awards show together in the past, and Allen even gushed over his significant other when he gave a speech at the 2025 NFL Honors.

"And last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee. You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," the quarterback, 29, gushed. "So, with that being said, be good, do good, God bless and Go Bills."

When the camera panned to Steinfeld, she was visibly emotional with tears in her eyes.

