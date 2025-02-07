Hailee Steinfeld Tears Up as Fiancé Josh Allen Credits Her for His Success During NFL Honors MVP Speech: Watch
Josh Allen wants everyone to know how much he appreciates fiancée Hailee Steinfeld.
While taking the stage at the Thursday, February 6, 2025 NFL Honors to accept the MVP award, the Buffalo Bills quarterback gave her a special shout-out after thanking his friends, family and teammates.
"And last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee. You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," the athlete, 28, gushed. "So, with that being said, be good, do good, God bless and Go Bills."
The camera panned to the actress, 28, who had tears in her eyes and held her hands to her face as she watched her man accept his accolade.
The couple — who first began dating in 2023 and became engaged in November 2024 — also kissed in their seats when Allen was announced as the winner.
The big night acted as the lovebirds' first joint red carpet outing, as they've kept their romance relatively private.
Allen wore a white shirt, black tie and black suit while the "Let Me Go" crooner stunned in a black velvet strapless dress that featured a plunging neckline.
She accessorized with a sparkling diamond necklace, earrings and black pointed-toe heels.
The pair held hands as they walked the carpet together.
As OK! reported, Allen shared details of his proposal in a December 2024 edition of his lady's Beau Society newsletter.
"I was very nervous. I think I was most nervous about you finding out about the proposal," he spilled. "It was hard to keep secrets from you and have other people in your life keep secrets from you. Then, multiple times throughout the day a song would come on and I would tear up thinking about how special our day was going to be."
"I said, ‘I couldn’t wait any longer.’ I said, ‘I can’t wait to start a family with you,’" the athlete recalled. "I said your full name, and I asked you very nicely. I said please."
"You were extremely surprised, you said yes, and that was all that mattered to me. And the sun was out," he continued of the special moment. "It feels unbelievable to be engaged to someone who is so special and loving and caring and gorgeous and fun and happy."
Coincidentally, Allen revealed that on that same day, the actress had asked him, "‘Can we get married already?!? What are you waiting for??!' I replied, ‘Just give me a little more time.’ Little did you know I was about to propose to you."
Us Weekly reported on Allen's speech at the NFL Honors.