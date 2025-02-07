Hailee Steinfeld Tears Up as Fiancé Josh Allen Credits Her for His Success During NFL Honors MVP Speech: Watch

While taking the stage at the Thursday, February 6, 2025 NFL Honors to accept the MVP award, the Buffalo Bills quarterback gave her a special shout-out after thanking his friends, family and teammates.

"And last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee. You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you," the athlete, 28, gushed. "So, with that being said, be good, do good, God bless and Go Bills."

The camera panned to the actress, 28, who had tears in her eyes and held her hands to her face as she watched her man accept his accolade.