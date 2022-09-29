'I Wasn't Eating Right': Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis
A mother's instinct. Kelly Osbourne knew something was wrong when she entered her third trimester.
After experiencing rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, the famous offspring urged her doctors to take a closer look at her unusual symptoms, and what they found was a diagnosis she did not want to hear: Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis.
"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," the expectant mother said in an interview. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."
Osbourne explained she "only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."
The 37-year-old, who is expecting her first baby with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, took a deeper look at what she had been eating and decided to make changes to her day-to-day habits, cutting out sugar and watching her carbohydrate intake.
According to CDC, Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis can develop during pregnancy in women who don't already have diabetes. This kind of diabetes occurs when your body can't make enough insulin, which acts like a key to let blood sugar into the cells in your body for use as energy and is made by your pancreas.
"The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice," she said. "Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed."
Once implementing her new diet, Osbourne noticed changes to her health right away. "I've lost 10 pounds while pregnant," the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne pointed out. "As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I'm not going to lie. It's a bit of a shock to your system."
"Overall, my skin cleared up. I don't have to wear any makeup. My friends that haven't seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they're like, 'Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect,' and I know that sometimes that has to do with pregnancy, but I had pregnancy acne," she continued, "I cut the sugar out and it completely went away. I think clearer."
Osbourne added: "I haven't had to wear compression socks once since I cut the sugar out, which is unreal for pregnancy. I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say."
Overall, Osbourne said she is "feeling really good" as she awaits the arrival of her bundle of joy.
Osbourne announced she and her beau had a bun in the oven in May, gushing on Instagram: "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma."