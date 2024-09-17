Pregnant Mandy Moore Reveals Paparazzi Have Been Running Through Red Lights to 'Follow' Her Over the 'Last Few Days'
Mandy Moore is trying to relax during the final days of her pregnancy, but the paparazzi are making that impossible to do.
"There's real stuff happening in the world, but I'm just a little annoyed," the actress confessed in a Monday, September 16, Instagram Story video.
"I’m literally about to give birth, like, any second, any day, and for the last few days, there’s been someone who has followed me — or us — in their car, everywhere," shared the This Is Us alum, also referring to husband Taylor Goldsmith, 39.
Moore, 40, noted they don't live in the center of Hollywood and have a "quiet" life "very much off the beaten path."
"What I get annoyed by is that they think I don’t see them!" exclaimed the soon-to-be mom-of-three.
The "Candy" singer said she was recently driving to the car wash when she "noticed this guy flip around and follow me, run red lights and run stop signs and do all that stuff, and I’m just like, ‘You’re doing way too much. I notice you. Ew.’"
"It’s not a ‘woe is me’ thing," the Emmy nominee emphasized. "It’s just an annoying part of the job that mostly does not exist for someone like me. I just have a real distaste for it. And I see you, sir! I see you."
As OK! reported, Moore announced her third pregnancy via an Instagram post in May.
"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," she captioned a photo of sons Gus and Ozzie and making a reference to This Is Us characters.
During a June episode of The View, the star admitted that being pregnant while "chasing two toddlers around is not for the faint of heart."
However, Moore was feeling "really grateful. Grateful to my body that it’s able to do this. It’s so wild being a woman."
The A Walk to Remember lead revealed doctors once told her that because she had "cartilage" on top of uterus, she would have to undergo a "special surgery" before trying to conceive, but that "ended up not being the case."
"But it was a year of going back and forth and trying to figure out exactly what was happening with my body," she explained. "Everybody’s fertility journey is so vastly different. I’m glad there’s more of a dialogue in helping destigmatize the conversation around it."