Where's the Bump?! 20 Actresses Who Successfully Hid Their Pregnancies While Filming

actresses who hid their pregnancies while filming
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 19 2023, Published 7:40 a.m. ET

Alyson Hannigan

alyson hannigan
Source: MEGA

Alyson Hannigan shares two children with Alexis Denisof.

Alyson Hannigan and her costar Cobie Smulders got pregnant at the same time while filming How I Met Your Mother.

For Hannigan's growing baby bump, the producers did not try to hide it with any props but transformed it into a food baby after her character, Lily, joined a hotdog eating contest in the series.

Angelina Jolie

angelina jolie
Source: MEGA

She was briefly linked to The Weeknd years after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt's estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, got pregnant while filming The Changeling. She let herself finish filming without letting anyone notice her growing belly and soon gave birth to twins, Vivienne and Knox.

Blake Lively

blake lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, started dating in 2011.

Blake Lively found a way to hide her pregnancy while filming The Shallows. In one part of the movie, she is seen concealing her bump with a surfboard.

Ryan Reynolds' wife impressed everyone as she did not opt for a stunt double to finish her parts until the last two weeks of the filming.

Chyler Leigh

chyler leigh
Source: MEGA

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actress wed actor-musician Nathan West in 2002.

The hit series Grey's Anatomy used its usual tactic of hiding actresses' baby bumps with different props and objects on the set. For Chyler Leigh's part, they concealed her pregnancy through cabinets, charts and carts.

Claire Danes

claire danes
Source: MEGA

Claire Danes met her husband, Hugh Dancy, on the set of their movie, 'Evening.'

In her interview on Live with Kelly and Michael, Claire Danes revealed the creators of Season 2 of Homeland used CGI to conceal her baby bump.

"It's now getting to the point where I'm looking a little knocked up," she explained. "They haven't written it in, but they'll be able to manipulate it in post and do some CGI trickery and make Carrie not so pregnant."

Ellen Pompeo

ellen pompeo
Source: MEGA

After six months of friendship, Ellen Pompeo and her husband, Chris Ivery, started dating.

Ellen Pompeo became one of the actresses who got pregnant while working on Grey's Anatomy. The Season 6 of the series mostly featured closeup shots of the actress and avoided including her body in the frame.

The writers also put a twist in the storyline and made her character, Meredith Grey, donate part of her liver to her father so she could take time off the screen.

Emily Blunt

emily blunt
Source: MEGA

Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinksi, wed at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como, Italy.

Both Emily Blunt's pregnancies with her children with John Krasinski happened while she was filming two different flicks: Into the Woods and The Girl on the Train.

"I was hiding behind every tree in that wood!" she said of her setup on Into the Woods. "Colleen Atwood, who's the most remarkable costume designer, as everybody knows, was so accommodating. I would say towards the end, every four or five days they were making some adjustments."

Gal Gadot

gal gadot
Source: MEGA

An Israeli desert party led her to meet her then-future husband, Jaron Varsano.

Gal Gadot was already five months pregnant when Wonder Woman had to film reshoots, leading the special effects team to use a small green screen and attach it to her superhero suit. That way, they could give her "shape" during the post-production.

Halle Berry

halle berry
Source: MEGA

The 57-year-old star recently turned people's heads with her plunging dress with thigh-high slits at the Michael Kors' Spring 2024 NYFW show.

X-Men: Days of Future Past director Bryan Singer took all the chances he had to make Halle Berry film her parts while wearing her Storm costume. Since her baby bump was already getting bigger, they finished the first few weeks of filming as soon as possible.

"I was pregnant then, I was three months pregnant," Berry said on The Queen Latifah Show. "It was different. I had to shoot really fast. I shot for about two weeks. That was about as much as I could do before I was busting out of the suit."

Helena Bonham Carter

helena bonham carter
Source: MEGA

Helena Bonham Carter has two children with the filmmaker Tim Burton.

Helena Bonham Carter was filming Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street when she learned about her pregnancy. Her then-lover, Tim Burton, used his skills to film her parts quickly and use lightning to perfectly hide her belly.

MORE ON:
Angelina Jolie
Isla Fisher

isla fisher
Source: MEGA

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen wed in 2010.

With her layered costumes on Burke and Hare, Isla Fisher did not have much to worry about as her wardrobes did the job of masking her pregnancy.

Jaime King

jaime king
Source: MEGA

The model-turned-actress shocked everyone when she debuted a bright red bob in Los Angeles.

Even a day before she was due to give birth, Jaime King filmed her parts on Hart of Dixie but did not make her pregnancy evident at all!

"I shot until the day before I gave birth, literally, then went back six weeks later…it was gnarly!" King told Us Weekly. "But the blessing was by doing what I love to do it kept me distracted and it kept me active and healthy and I felt safer being on set because I knew if anything were to happen, my crew and cast would take care of me."

Jessica Capshaw

jessica capshaw
Source: MEGA

Jessica Capshaw shares four children with Christopher Gavigan.

Grey's Anatomy''s team was challenged again when they had to think of a way to conceal Jessica Capshaw's pregnancy. Its writers ended up making her character, Arizona, leave the hospital temporarily for a trip to Africa.

Julia Roberts

julia roberts
Source: MEGA

The Academy Award-winning actress has three children with Danny Moder.

Julia Roberts did not hide her pregnancy while filming Ocean's Twelve. She approved the writers' suggestion to have her character pretend she was pregnant in the movie.

Kate Winslet

kate winslet
Source: MEGA

The 'Titanic' actress is a mom to three kids.

Kate Winslet graced Divergent's set with her black outfits and props that hid her growing belly, especially since she was already five months pregnant at that time.

In the film's DVD/BluRay special documentary, director Neil Burger said they had to be strategic whenever they shot Winslet's parts, and they helped themselves by making her use a file or case to hide her bump.

Kelly Rutherford

kelly rutherford
Source: MEGA

She lost custody of her two kids, Helena and Hermes.

Instead of the special effects and editing department, the fashion department of Gossip Girl worked hard to hide Kelly Rutherford's baby bump by dressing her in bulky coats and big bags.

Mandy Moore

mandy moore
Source: MEGA

The 'A Walk to Remember' actress was previously married to Ryan Adams.

In 2020, Mandy Moore's character in This Is Us started carrying different things in her parts. Series creator Dan Fogelman then shifted everyone's attention to the timeline where the actress' character, Rebecca Pearson, was pregnant.

"I'm sure you'll see Rebecca carrying a lot of laundry baskets and oversized purses … for the next few months," he quipped.

Naomi Watts

naomi watts
Source: MEGA

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who started dating in 2017, wed on June 9, 2023.

Naomi Watts was left surprised when she learned about her pregnancy two weeks into the filming of Eastern Promises, during which she had already recorded her part riding a motorcycle and driving it for real.

Penélope Cruz

penelope cruz
Source: MEGA

She and Javier Bardem are parents to two children.

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides welcomed two Cruz on the set: Penélope Cruz and her sister, Mónica Cruz, who looks so much like the her. While Penelope did most of the filming, her sister stepped up whenever she had to do something a pregnant woman could not do "for safety reasons."

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon
Source: MEGA

Reese Witherspoon settled her divorce from Jim Toth four months after their split.

Reese Witherspoon was pregnant with her second child when she started filming Vanity Fair. Her period dresses, fortunately, saved her and perfectly hid her peeking-out stomach.

