Pregnant Rihanna Has 'Totally Changed the Maternity Fashion Game': 'She's Extremely Proud of That'

Rihanna is taking maternity fashion to new heights, confidently flaunting her baby bump and embracing her curves. An source told a news outlet that the singer and her partner, A$AP Rocky, view this journey as fun, blending business with pleasure while expanding her pregnancy fashion line.

Source: @badgalriri/Instagram Rihanna 'has totally changed the maternity fashion game,' a source said.

"Rihanna has totally changed the maternity fashion game. She's extremely proud of that, and being pregnant again has inspired her to design even more stuff that pushes the envelope. She loves showing off her bump and her curves, and she wants other women to feel that same confidence to flaunt their bump," the insider revealed.

The fashion icon believes that "pregnant women should feel s--- and empowered," which fuels her design ideas. Rocky plays an essential role in her style journey, contributing to outfit selections and even helping to design looks for her maternity line. "They have a lot of fun bouncing ideas off each other and then seeing them come to life," the source explained. "Rihanna sees this as the perfect time to grow her brand and celebrate motherhood in her own unapologetic way. She sees this as a way to empower women, and the bonus is she's making a killing off it at the same time."

Source: MEGA Rihanna showed off her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala.

The "Stay" songstress announced her pregnancy with baby No. 3 by showcasing her baby bump at the Met Gala on May 5. Rihanna wowed fans in a custom Marc Jacobs suit-dress paired with a wide-brimmed hat, fitting the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Following that eye-catching appearance, she stunned at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Highest 2 Lowest on May 19, donning a gorgeous gown featuring daring left-side cutouts that revealed her bare bump.

Source: MEGA Rihanna rocked a gown with bold left-side cutouts at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rihanna first pushed the boundaries of maternity fashion during her pregnancy with her and Rocky's first son, RZA, born in May 2022. Their family grew once more with the arrival of baby No. 2, son Riot, in August 2023.

"It's been me personally saying, I'm not going to buy maternity clothes. I'm not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before," Rihanna told Bustle in March 2022 about her approach during her first pregnancy.

She elaborated, "When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I'd think that was the only way. So, I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there's nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that's where I get creative. That's where I'm forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work."

Source: MEGA Rihanna released a Savage x Fenty maternity line for moms and moms-to-be.

In 2023, Rihanna launched a maternity capsule collection "for moms and moms-to-be" through her Savage x Fenty lingerie and loungewear line, which remains popular.

The Fenty Beauty founder explained to Vogue that her maternity collection aims "to bring that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys. I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent."