Rihanna Poses in Bra and Underwear for New Savage X Smurfs Campaign: See Photos

Rihanna — or should we say Smurfette — is looking good!

The "Diamonds" singer — who was recently revealed to be playing Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie — looked stunning in a comfy undergarment set as she announced the launch of her brand Savage X Fenty's collaboration with the animated film on Monday, February 10.

The famed singer recently dropped a Savage X Smurfs collaboration in line with the new movie.

"We’re team Smurfette in this house. 💙The cutest collab you didn’t know you NEEDED. ✨ Shop the new Savage X Smurfs collection on the site now," the company captioned a post via Instagram alongside three drool-worthy photos of Rihanna in a matching bra and underwear set.

In the alluring images, Rihanna layered her high-waisted panties and sports bra beneath an adorable light blue matching set from the collaboration. She accessorized with bright blue sneakers to go with the monochromatic ensemble.