Rihanna Poses in Bra and Underwear for New Savage X Smurfs Campaign: See Photos
Rihanna is in her "blue era."
The "Diamonds" singer — who was recently revealed to be playing Smurfette in the upcoming Smurfs movie — looked stunning in a comfy undergarment set as she announced the launch of her brand Savage X Fenty's collaboration with the animated film on Monday, February 10.
"We’re team Smurfette in this house. 💙The cutest collab you didn’t know you NEEDED. ✨ Shop the new Savage X Smurfs collection on the site now," the company captioned a post via Instagram alongside three drool-worthy photos of Rihanna in a matching bra and underwear set.
In the alluring images, Rihanna layered her high-waisted panties and sports bra beneath an adorable light blue matching set from the collaboration. She accessorized with bright blue sneakers to go with the monochromatic ensemble.
The "Work" singer added a necklace, bracelet and ring to her look while wearing her dark brunette hair in two loose, messy braids. She also sported blue eyeshadow on the lower part of her lid to accentuate the Smurf-inspired style.
In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over the nine-time Grammy winner's breathtaking beauty, as well as the fun collaboration.
"SOOOO CUTE!!" an admirer exclaimed, as another Instagram user declared: "My smurf, everything looks good on her😍😍💙."
"We cannot forget that we are getting new Rihanna music on the soundtrack. 🎶💙✨," one of her followers noted after the Smurfs trailer ended with a message telling fans to "presave" the soundtrack, which is set to feature new music from the "Umbrella" singer.
Meanwhile, a fourth supporter admitted: "OK, I'm not ready to see this, my heart lights up when I see her ❤️🔥🤭🥹."
Rihanna's Savage X Smurfs line comes five days after she took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 5, to announce she was in her "blue era" alongside a video of the trailer for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18.
She followed up one day later with an additional preview of the highly anticipated motion picture.
While fans are practically begging for Rihanna to drop an album — something she hasn't done since Anti in 2016 — social media users were thrilled to hear a new song from Cardi B in the Smurfs trailer.
The clip starts with Rihanna's 2007 hit "Don't Stop the Music," though the video also included a cover of "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" and a teaser of Desi Trill's new single "Higher Love" — featuring DJ Khaled, Cardi, Narania and Subhi.
In the movie, evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel kidnap Papa Smurf, prompting the rest of the Smurfs crew to enter the real world in order to save him.