Rihanna Shows Off Her Butt as She Stuns in Red Lingerie for Savage x Fenty's Valentine's Day Campaign: Photos
Rihanna is sizzling in new photos for the Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day 2025 campaign.
The singer, 36, along with Love Island stars Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, in addition to Hayley and Jules LeBlanc, posed for the brand's new festive line of lingerie, sleepwear and loungewear.
Scroll through the photos below to see the Grammy winner flaunt her assets!
In the new pictures, the "We Found Love" songstress, who shares two sons with partner A$AP Rocky, flaunted her fit physique in a red bra and matching undies.
“Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love in all its forms,” said Rihanna in a statement. “At Savage x Fenty, we’re all about embracing love in every way and creating products that let people feel confident while doing so.”
The mom-of-two emulated Cupid in the new campaign photos.
It's no surprise Rihanna isn't nervous about showing off her body, as an insider recently explained she is living her best life.
"She’s absolutely thriving right now and says she’s never felt s-----," a source spilled to Life & Style. "She’s always wanted curves and thanks to her two pregnancies she got them. Back when she was a B-cup she used to always joke about loving b---- so now that she’s got serious cleavage, showing it off is a big thrill."
Per the insider, the chart-topper ensures she takes time to be “the star of her ad campaigns," especially when it comes to her own, but she does understand the photoshoots can get “erotic” and “push the envelope." However, the "S&M" singer “doesn’t care."
“The great thing is that Rocky doesn’t get all jealous and controlling about it, he thinks she should celebrate her body, he does all the time,” the source added of the rapper, 36. "He’s always telling her how she’s the hottest woman alive; he treats her like a literal Goddess, and that adds to her confidence too."
It seems like this won't be the last risqué photos fans will be seeing from Rihanna. "She's not taking her foot off the gas anytime soon," the insider dished.