Donald Trump Calls Out FBI To Raid President Joe Biden's 'Many Homes' After Classified Documents Discovered At One Of His Former Offices
Former President Donald Trump is looking at the FBI to raid President Joe Biden's home after it was revealed that classified documents were discovered at one of Biden's former offices.
Biden's personal attorneys discovered a "small number" of papers in a locked closet at the Penn-Biden Center, a think tank based at the University of Pennsylvania, on November 2, 2022, Richard Sauber, Biden's special counsel, said in a statement.
“The White House is cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice regarding the discovery of what appear to be Obama-Biden Administration records, including a small number of documents with classified markings,” Sauber said. “The documents were discovered when the President’s personal attorneys were packing files housed in a locked closet to prepare to vacate office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C. The President periodically used this space from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 campaign. On the day of this discovery, November 2, 2022, the White House Counsel’s Office notified the National Archives. The Archives took possession of the materials the following morning.”
“The discovery of these documents was made by the President’s attorneys,” Sauber added. “The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the Archives. Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys have cooperated with the Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives.”
Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned the U.S. attorney in Chicago to review documents.
Of course, Trump, 76, couldn't help but laugh at Biden. "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?" he wrote on his Truth Social platform on Monday, January 9. "Did Biden try to conceal these documents before the midterms? How long did the federal government KNOW these documents were hidden? WHY are we just hearing about this now?"
Trump, whose Mar-a-Lago home was raided in August 2022 where they found four dozen empty document folders marked “CLASSIFIED," tried to falsely compare the situation. However, Biden's lawyers said they immediately turned over the documents, unlike Trump.
When the news about Trump made headlines, the 80-year-old responded to the situation, saying, “How that could possibly happen? How one-— anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?’”