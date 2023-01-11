President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Hold Hands For White House Return After 'Three Amigos' Summit In Mexico — Pics

Former President Donald Trump even joined in on the anti-Biden party and took to his social platform, Truth Social, to release a seemingly agitated statement on the ongoing border crisis.

“So interesting to see that people are talking about the Border,” Trump — who recently declared his run for presidency in 2024 — began.

“When I was running in 2016, I was the only one talking about it, and then in 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years, our Border was secure with hundreds of miles of Wall built, and Mexican Soldiers were guarding our Border for free,” he continued, alleging that “before the Election took place, I couldn't talk about the Border, because the Border wasn't a problem.”