President Joe Biden & First Lady Jill Hold Hands For White House Return After 'Three Amigos' Summit In Mexico — Pics
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden displayed a united front as they landed back in America following their highly publicized trip to Mexico.
In photos obtained by OK! on Wednesday, January 11, the prominent couple tightly held hands while deboarding Air Force One and walking across the tarmac to return to the White House.
The Bidens were dressed up in matching navy attire, as the president flashed photographers a thumbs up, while his wife gave a kind wave to the cameras.
Their journey home to Washington, D.C. comes after President Biden's attendance at the 10th North American Leaders' Summit — dubbed the "Three Amigos" summit — at the National Palace in Mexico City, on Tuesday, January 10.
In addition to taking the stage at the summit, President Biden, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador participated in a series of bilateral meetings, where they discussed a multitude of serious matters involving tensions along the Mexican-American border and Canada's trade operations and business investments in Mexico.
Biden's visit across the border was the 80-year-old's first in two years, causing controversial backlash from conservatives.
The Commander-in-Chief hadn't visited the U.S.-Mexico border since he was sworn in as president in January 2021, which some critiques deemed a lazy and effortless move, as OK! previously reported.
"Only two years late in getting to the border. Joe Biden is quite possibly the laziest and most clueless president in US history," Telegraph contributor Nile Gardinder wrote, while Rep-elect Darrell Issa added, "Now Biden says his ‘intent’ is to visit the border next week. Too little, too late. But at least he’d get to see the crisis he created."
Former President Donald Trump even joined in on the anti-Biden party and took to his social platform, Truth Social, to release a seemingly agitated statement on the ongoing border crisis.
“So interesting to see that people are talking about the Border,” Trump — who recently declared his run for presidency in 2024 — began.
“When I was running in 2016, I was the only one talking about it, and then in 2020, there was nothing to talk about, because the Border was the best it has ever been, drugs were at the lowest point in the last 40 years, our Border was secure with hundreds of miles of Wall built, and Mexican Soldiers were guarding our Border for free,” he continued, alleging that “before the Election took place, I couldn't talk about the Border, because the Border wasn't a problem.”