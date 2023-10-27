OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Caught Using Cheat Sheet With Reporters' Names and Faces During Press Conference

joe biden caught reading cue cards
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden was caught using a notecard to remember reporters' names and faces during his joint press conference with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, October 25.

After the event made waves on the internet, it appeared that the 80-year-old was leaning on a cheat sheet to help him remember the journalists, which included: PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers.

This is hardly the first time Biden has been seen with a piece of paper at conference. In April, during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, he appeared to have a note which showed a photo of Los Angeles Times journalist Courtney Subramanian, in addition to how to pronounce her name.

joe biden caught reading cue cards
Source: mega

Joe Biden was caught using a cheat sheet on October 25.

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" Biden’s note read, seemingly referring to a question that was already approved.

As OK! previously reported, Biden is known to stumble during his speeches due to his old age.

joe biden caught reading cue cards
Source: mega

The president has used a cheat sheet in the past.

In early October, the president looked confused as he spoke spoke to the nation following his trip to Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group Hamas, which first launched an attack on the Jewish state on October 7.

Biden then said "make it clear," likely reading an instruction from the teleprompter, similar to how he did last year when he said "repeat the line" in a different speech.

joe biden caught reading cue cards
Source: mega

People are concerned over Joe Biden's age prior to the 2024 election.

joe biden caught reading cue cards
Source: mega

Joe Biden is running in the 2024 election.

Despite people being concerned about his age, Biden made it clear that he's all there mentally.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

