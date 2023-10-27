President Joe Biden Caught Using Cheat Sheet With Reporters' Names and Faces During Press Conference

President Joe Biden was caught using a notecard to remember reporters' names and faces during his joint press conference with Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, October 25.

After the event made waves on the internet, it appeared that the 80-year-old was leaning on a cheat sheet to help him remember the journalists, which included: PBS correspondent Laura Barrón-López, USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison, Australia’s Channel 10 Network Political Editor Ashleigh Raper and The Australian’s Jeff Chambers.