Joe Biden Faces Backlash Over Slurred Speech and Odd Physical Appearance Aboard Air Force One
In a press statement made aboard Air Force One, President Joe Biden slowly and quietly rambled as he called for urgent humanitarian aid to be provided to both Israel and Gaza in the midst of their ongoing conflict.
The President, who was returning to the United States after a visit to Israel, acknowledged the suffering experienced by the Israeli people while also highlighting the opportunity for assistance in the region.
A one-minute clip of the video was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where many commented about Biden's demeanor, as well as a strange indent on his chin that left many scratching their heads.
One X user wrote, "Is Biden's mask falling off? Look at his chin!"
Another shared a screenshot of the video commenting, "This clip shows what Joe Biden looks and sounds like in a setting that is not 100% controlled and produced. Whomever allowed this media access will probably fired by tomorrow, if they haven’t been already."
A third wrote, "Biden mindlessly roams cabin of Air Force One FILLED with reporters after Israel trip. Look at the fear in his handlers' faces behind him when he starts speaking — DISASTER."
The president's remarks came as tensions between Israel and Hamas intensified, with both sides engaged in violent exchanges.
While expressing empathy for the plight of the Israeli people, President Biden made a compelling case for providing humanitarian support to both parties involved.
President Biden stated, "Israel has been badly victimized," further emphasizing the need to extend a helping hand to alleviate the suffering endured by the Israeli people and those residing in Gaza.
Addressing reporters, President Biden highlighted the importance of providing assistance to the affected areas.
"We have an opportunity to help those who are suffering in Israel and Gaza," the President stated, underlining the urgency of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region. However, the President did not elaborate on specific plans for delivering aid or potential diplomatic efforts.
The statement made aboard Air Force One was rather brief, with President Biden primarily focusing on the immediate need for humanitarian assistance.
International communities have been closely monitoring the events in Israel and Gaza, with many countries expressing concern over the escalating violence.
Humanitarian organizations have also been calling for access to affected areas in order to provide the necessary aid and support to the affected populations.