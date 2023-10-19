Joe Biden Faces Backlash Over Slurred Speech and Odd Physical Appearance Aboard Air Force One

A one-minute clip of the video was shared on X, formally known as Twitter, where many commented about Biden's demeanor, as well as a strange indent on his chin that left many scratching their heads.

One X user wrote, "Is Biden's mask falling off? Look at his chin!"

Another shared a screenshot of the video commenting, "This clip shows what Joe Biden looks and sounds like in a setting that is not 100% controlled and produced. Whomever allowed this media access will probably fired by tomorrow, if they haven’t been already."

A third wrote, "Biden mindlessly roams cabin of Air Force One FILLED with reporters after Israel trip. Look at the fear in his handlers' faces behind him when he starts speaking — DISASTER."