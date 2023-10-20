President Joe Biden Fumbles, Appears to Read Teleprompter Instructions During Rare Address From the Oval Office

President Joe Biden appeared to read his teleprompter instructions during his speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, October 19.

During the rare address, the 80-year-old looked confused as he spoke to the nation following his trip to Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group Hamas, which first launched an attack on the Jewish state on October 7.

Biden then said "make it clear," likely reading an instruction from the teleprompter, similar to how he did last year when he said "repeat the line" in a different speech.