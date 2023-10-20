OK Magazine
President Joe Biden Fumbles, Appears to Read Teleprompter Instructions During Rare Address From the Oval Office

joe biden speech
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

President Joe Biden appeared to read his teleprompter instructions during his speech from the Oval Office on Thursday, October 19.

During the rare address, the 80-year-old looked confused as he spoke to the nation following his trip to Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and the terror group Hamas, which first launched an attack on the Jewish state on October 7.

Biden then said "make it clear," likely reading an instruction from the teleprompter, similar to how he did last year when he said "repeat the line" in a different speech.

joe biden speech
Source: mega

Joe Biden fumbled during his recent speech.

“We’ll have something that we do not seek — make it clear we do not seek — we do not seek to have American troops fighting in Russia,” he said.

He later stated that "you'll all America" before correcting himself and saying, "You're all American."

joe biden speech
Source: mega

The president's age is concerning to many voters.

Last year, Biden spoke about the reversal of Roe v. Wade when he said, "It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who registered to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so. End of quote."

"Repeat the line,” he added at the time.

In October 2022, Biden accidentally spelled out the word "dot" while reading off a website URL.

“If you get any questionable calls, please tell us by going to report fraud…report fraud, D-O-T, F-T-C, dot gov,” he said while directing people to the site reportfraud.ftc.gov.

joe biden appears televised
Source: mega

Joe Biden has made it clear he can do the job.

As OK! previously reported, Biden's old age has been a concern for many voters ahead of the 2024 race.

In September, he made it clear he's up for the job.

“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” Biden said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”

joe biden speech
Source: mega

Joe Biden just got back from a quick trip to Israel.

Franklin Foer, author of the book The Last Politician, claimed Biden may not be all there.

"His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name. It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m," the book reads, via an excerpt obtained by a news outlet. "His public persona reflected physical decline and time’s dulling of mental faculties that no pill or exercise regime can resist."

"In private, he would occasionally admit that he felt tired," Foer continued.

