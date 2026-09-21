Presley Gerber Beamed in Final Instagram Post Just Weeks Before His Death at 27

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber appeared happy and relaxed in his final Instagram post just weeks before his death at age 27. The model and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shared a carousel of smiling photos on August 5, approximately six weeks before he passed away on Sunday, September 20. Gerber died of a suspected overdose while a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, though his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Smiled in His Final Instagram Post

In what became his final Instagram post, Presley donned an all-black look from clothing brand Vuori while posing outside in what appeared to be a garden. The barefoot model smiled for the camera and placed his hands inside his pockets in several of the photos. He kept the caption simple, only tagging Vuori. Following news of his death, fans returned to the post to share condolences and messages remembering the 27-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Died at Age 27

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber died on September 20 at age 27.

Presley's loved ones confirmed his death, with a representative stating, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time." An autopsy had not yet been completed as of the morning of Monday, September 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Presley Gerber Was Open About His Addiction Struggles

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Presley Gerber had publicly opened up about his struggles with addiction and his efforts toward recovery.

Before his death, Presley had publicly discussed his experiences with addiction and mental health. In March, he shared an emotional Instagram post about undergoing ibogaine treatment outside the United States as part of his addiction recovery. He admitted he was "absolutely terrified" before the treatment and expressed hope that he was beginning to find his way back to himself. His mom, Cindy, responded to the vulnerable post by telling her son she was so proud of him.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber Praised Her Brother's Honesty

Source: MEGA Kaia Gerber recently praised her older brother for being willing to speak candidly about his struggles.

Just last month, his younger sister, Kaia Gerber, spoke about her brother's willingness to publicly discuss his struggles. Kaia told Vogue that her brother had become a "teacher" for their family by being willing to show his humanity rather than hiding what he was going through. Presley had similarly said in 2023 that he hoped speaking about his experiences could help others struggling with mental health.

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton Pays Tribute

Source: @PARISHILTON/INSTAGRAM Longtime friend Paris Hilton paid tribute to the model after his death,