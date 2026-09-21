Presley Gerber Beamed in Final Instagram Post Just Weeks Before His Death at 27
Sept. 21 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET
Presley Gerber appeared happy and relaxed in his final Instagram post just weeks before his death at age 27.
The model and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber shared a carousel of smiling photos on August 5, approximately six weeks before he passed away on Sunday, September 20. Gerber died of a suspected overdose while a rehabilitation facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records, though his cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
Presley Gerber Smiled in His Final Instagram Post
In what became his final Instagram post, Presley donned an all-black look from clothing brand Vuori while posing outside in what appeared to be a garden.
The barefoot model smiled for the camera and placed his hands inside his pockets in several of the photos. He kept the caption simple, only tagging Vuori.
Following news of his death, fans returned to the post to share condolences and messages remembering the 27-year-old.
Presley Gerber Died at Age 27
Presley's loved ones confirmed his death, with a representative stating, "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
An autopsy had not yet been completed as of the morning of Monday, September 21.
Presley Gerber Was Open About His Addiction Struggles
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Before his death, Presley had publicly discussed his experiences with addiction and mental health.
In March, he shared an emotional Instagram post about undergoing ibogaine treatment outside the United States as part of his addiction recovery. He admitted he was "absolutely terrified" before the treatment and expressed hope that he was beginning to find his way back to himself.
His mom, Cindy, responded to the vulnerable post by telling her son she was so proud of him.
Kaia Gerber Praised Her Brother's Honesty
Just last month, his younger sister, Kaia Gerber, spoke about her brother's willingness to publicly discuss his struggles.
Kaia told Vogue that her brother had become a "teacher" for their family by being willing to show his humanity rather than hiding what he was going through.
Presley had similarly said in 2023 that he hoped speaking about his experiences could help others struggling with mental health.
Paris Hilton Pays Tribute
Presley's last reported public appearance came in June, when he joined Crawford and Rande at a mental health-focused event in Malibu, Calif.
During a panel discussion, Presley spoke about his personal journey and his efforts to better understand himself after coming off various medications.
Following his death, longtime friend Paris Hilton paid tribute, remembering Presley as a "beautiful soul" and saying she would cherish the memories they shared.