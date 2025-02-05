'Price Is Right' Host Drew Carey Reveals Former Fiancée Amie Harwick's Death 'Destroyed' Him: 'I Think About Her Every Day'

“It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy,” he admitted of Harwick’s murder, which occurred on February 15, 2020.

“It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one. I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded. And then I got a text from her out of the blue,” Carey recalled of the doctor — who was killed by her ex-boyfriend. “She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.’”