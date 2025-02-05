'Price Is Right' Host Drew Carey Reveals Former Fiancée Amie Harwick's Death 'Destroyed' Him: 'I Think About Her Every Day'
Drew Carey opened up about how the tragic death of his former fiancée Amie Harwick affected him over the last five years.
In a new interview published on Wednesday, February 5, The Price Is Right host, 66, admitted he still thinks of Harwick “every day” despite the ups and downs in their romance.
“It’s such a loss. Her death still affects me and my ideas about relationships and intimacy,” he admitted of Harwick’s murder, which occurred on February 15, 2020.
“It was all damaged by first our breakup, and then, the day before she died, when she texted me. It had been a really bad breakup for both of us, but a necessary one. I couldn’t think about her or see a picture of her. I didn’t want to be reminded. And then I got a text from her out of the blue,” Carey recalled of the doctor — who was killed by her ex-boyfriend. “She said, ‘Hey, it’s Amie. I’ve been thinking a lot about forgiveness. I would love to get together with you and talk about some things.’”
Carey added: “I texted her that I loved her and that I’d see her the next week. I heard from one of her friends that she shed tears about my saying that I loved her still. Which I did. I loved her madly even though we were broken up.”
Though they reconnected, the lovers sadly never got to see each other again.
“The next day she was murdered, and we never got a chance to get together. It destroyed me for a while. I still don’t date. I have women I go out with and spend time with, but it’s all platonic, and I don’t care about anything else. Amie’s death really affected everything,” he confessed.
The TV personality — who has hosted The Price Is Right since 2007 — explained how he was able to find closure following the devastating loss despite the heartache.
- Jennifer Aniston Walks First Red Carpet at 2024 Golden Globe Awards After 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry's Shocking Death: Photos
- Rebecca Gayheart Reveals She Was Suicidal After Killing 9-Year-Old Child In Fatal Car Accident
- 24 Celebrities Who Were Homeless Before Becoming Famous: From Carmen Electra to William Shatner
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“After Amie died and we had the funeral, her three best friends reached out, saying, ‘We wanted to tell you how much Amie loved you and cared for you and how well she spoke of you.’ I was so moved by it. They’ve now become some of my best friends. I also got to reconnect with her mother, father and brother,” Carey shared. “We held each other up through the funeral and the trial [of Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, who was convicted of killing her]. Now Amie’s memory and the things she lived for keep us going.”
In addition to discussing how he worked through Harwick’s death, Carey got candid about his personal mental health struggles, which started when he was a teen.
“The first time I tried to kill myself, I was drinking. I had a couple beers, and I took a whole bottle of Sominex, which is not strong enough to kill you. But I’d heard if you wanted to kill yourself, you took sleeping pills. Sominex were the only ones I knew of,” Carey stated of attempting to take his life at age 18. “I told my fraternity brothers, ‘Hey, I just took all these pills,’ and they took me to the medical center. While I was throwing up over the toilet, my friend Paul was holding my shoulders, and he started singing the jingle: ‘Take Sominex tonight and sleep… sleep… sleep.’ I laughed so hard. It made me feel so much better being able to joke about it.”
Carey explained he sought professional help to heal.
“I saw a counselor. Everybody needs a therapist. When you talk to a friend or a bartender or Reddit, you are seeking therapeutic help for a problem. Why not see a pro who has a degree in psychology and understands how the brain works, what neurons do and how habits are formed?” he pointed out.
Us Weekly interviewed Carey.