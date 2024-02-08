'I Got a Few More to Lose': Drew Carey Feels 'Way Better' After 80-Pound Weight Loss

The television star, who has been working to shed the pounds for a decade, noted how his lifestyle change has allowed him to up his style game.

"I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy. That makes all the difference," he said of his new physique. "It's all CG. Don't even worry about it."

Over the years, Carey has been transparent about how his type 2 diabetes jumpstarted his transformation, especially after both his father and brother passed from heart attacks.