'I Got a Few More to Lose': Drew Carey Feels 'Way Better' After 80-Pound Weight Loss
Drew Carey just revealed new details about this 80-pound weight loss journey! The Price is Right host, 65, recently admitted he's felt "way better" since dropping the extra pounds.
"I'm not taking my shirt off at the pool but, yeah, I lost a few pounds," he joked. "And I got a few more to lose."
The television star, who has been working to shed the pounds for a decade, noted how his lifestyle change has allowed him to up his style game.
"I wear proper suits that fit instead of being all baggy. That makes all the difference," he said of his new physique. "It's all CG. Don't even worry about it."
Over the years, Carey has been transparent about how his type 2 diabetes jumpstarted his transformation, especially after both his father and brother passed from heart attacks.
“It sucks being fat, you know,” the comedian told People in a 2010 interview. “I was diabetic with type 2 diabetes.”
Due to his hard work, Carey was able to shave off the weight and reverse his diabetes. The Drew Carey Show alum also revealed the regiment that allowed him to achieve his health goals.
“No carbs,” he noted. “I have cheated a couple times, but basically no carbs, not even a cracker. No bread at all. No pizza, nothing. No corn, no beans, no starches of any kind. Egg whites in the morning or like, Greek yogurt, cut some fruit.”
“I don’t drink anything but water,” he explained at the time, noting he usually would snack on fruit and have grilled chicken and steamed veggies for dinner. “No coffee, no tea, no soda.”
Additionally, Carey stressed how much exercise affected his results.
“Lots of cardio. About 45 minutes of cardio ... I’ve been kind of lazy lately, so I’m not doing it 6 days a week, but I will be for this next month,” he spilled.
The U.S. marine went from a size 44 to a 33 and had set a goal of losing yet another 10 pounds that year.
“I like being skinny,” he shared at the time. “I was sick of being fat on the camera. Really, I just got sick of it. Once I started losing weight, again, like once I started dropping a couple pant sizes, then it was easy ’cause once you see the results, then you don’t wanna stop.”
