Prince Albert II of Monaco Shows Off Facial Scar in Public Debut After Medical Procedure
Jan. 19 2026, Updated 12:35 p.m. ET
Prince Albert II of Monaco made a striking return to public life, sporting a visible facial scar following a recent medical procedure on his scalp. The 67-year-old royal attended the opening of the 48th International Circus Festival at the Chapiteau de Fontvieille in Monaco on Friday, January 16, accompanied by his nephew Louis Ducruet and niece Camille Gottlieb. Louis and Camille are the children of Albert's sister, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.
According to Hello! Magazine, Prince Albert is not scaling back on royal engagements following his recent procedure.
A statement from the Prince’s Palace of Monaco confirmed, “The Princely Palace reports that, as part of a routine dermatological follow-up, H.S.H. Prince Albert II underwent a scheduled, short medical procedure on his scalp and face to treat a benign condition. The procedure required a few stitches. The Sovereign Prince’s schedule of activities continues as normal.”
Prince Albert kept his public commitments the next day, traveling to Vatican City for a second meeting with Pope Leo XIV. The Vatican confirmed that Prince Albert discussed fostering unity between Monaco and the Vatican during his meeting with the Pope and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.
“During the cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State, the good diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the principality of Monaco [and the] historic and significant contribution of the Catholic Church to the principality’s social life [were acknowledged],” the Vatican stated. “Attention was given to several issues of common interest, such as care for the environment, humanitarian assistance, and the defence and promotion of the dignity of the human person.”
Health challenges have plagued Monaco’s first family in recent years. In September 2020, Princess Charlene fell seriously ill while in South Africa due to complications from persistent ear, nose and throat issues.
The 47-year-old princess underwent multiple surgeries during the spring and early summer of 2021 and took a break from public life to address her exhaustion. Thankfully, she returned to her schedule in 2022.
Prince Albert also has faced health challenges. He was among the first royals to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. After treatment at Princess Grace Hospital, he continued working through his recovery. At the time, the palace stated that Prince Albert was “not worrying at all” about his condition and urged Monaco’s residents to “respect the measures of confinement and to limit contact with others to a minimum.”
When King Charles III (then Prince Charles) contracted COVID-19 shortly after, speculation arose that he might have caught it from Albert at a royal event. “I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands,” Prince Albert clarified to French radio network RTL on March 26, 2020. “I was at the other end of the table, way far away.”
In early 2024, King Charles faced an unspecified cancer diagnosis.
He offered a rare health update during a December 2025 TV speech focused on cancer prevention. “Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year,” he announced. “This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 percent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives.”