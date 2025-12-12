or
King Charles Reveals 'Good News' About His Cancer Battle in Rare Personal Update

King Charles shared a rare update on his battle with cancer, which he was diagnosed with in early 2024.

Dec. 12 2025, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

King Charles shared "good news" about his battle with cancer in a special message broadcasted as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign.

"I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming," the monarch began in his speech that was televised on Friday, December 12. "Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams — and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope."

King Charles Shares Optimistic Cancer Update

King Charles' cancer diagnosis was announced in February 2024.

"I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment," the patriarch, 77, continued.

"Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,' my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year," revealed Charles.

Source: @theroyalfamily/instagram

On Friday, December 12, the monarch revealed he will be able to scale back on cancer treatments in 2026.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the 50 percent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives," he expressed. "A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told either they don’t need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow."

King Charles credited his ongoing recovery to an early diagnosis and 'effective intervention.'

"This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early," he stated as he wrapped up his address. "Your life — or the life of someone you love — may depend upon it."

The father-of-two still refrained from disclosing what type of cancer he was diagnosed with.

Buckingham Palace Releases Their Own Statement

Charles encouraged everyone to get regular cancer screenings.

The monarch pre-recorded the video from Clarence House in November.

Buckingham Palace shared a separate message about Charles but didn't clarify whether or not he's in remission.

"His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment, and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase," the spokesperson stated. "This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritize his continued recovery."

