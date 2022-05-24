How Disgraced Prince Andrew Is Trying To Make Amends With Queen Elizabeth After Settling Sexual Assault Lawsuit

In February, Prince Andrew settled his sexual abuse lawsuit out of court, and though he's still staying away from official royal engagements, an insider told The Mirror that he's been busy trying to work his way back into the good graces of the monarchy — starting with Queen Elizabeth.

"Andrew is doing all he can to make amends for the shame he brought on his family for being involved in such a scandal," shared the insider. "He wants to make it up to the Queen which is why he is doing all he can to see her as much as possible."