Loved Up In California! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Kiss, Pack On The PDA At Polo Match

They've got nothing to hide! On Sunday, May 22, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a kiss while in Santa Barbara, Calif., for the Lisle Nixon Memorial cup, a polo tournament.

While the dad-of-two, 37, played in the game, the former actress, 40, watched from the sidelines in derby-like attire, wearing a black top with white polka dots, a big black hat, white skirt, black heels and and a pair of sunglasses. Some think her look was paying tribute to Princess Diana, as in 1985, she wore a white dress with black polka dots to one of Prince Charles' competitions.