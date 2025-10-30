Prince Andrew Asked a Teenage Girl to Marry Him Before Wedding to Sarah Ferguson, Book Claims: 'It Was an Impossible Dream'

Article continues below advertisement

Before there was Sarah Ferguson, there was teenager Sandi Jones. According to Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Prince Andrew asked Jones to marry him when he was just 16 years old and attending school in Canada. The exes met when he watched Princess Anne compete in the 1976 Montreal Olympics. They reunited six months later while the young prince took part in an exchange program at Lakefield College School in Ontario, Canada.

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was previously married to Sarah Ferguson.

Lownie reported that Jones and Prince Andrew "began spending nearly every weekend" together. "In a way, he quite resented being a prince," Jones told the author. "He hated the fact that he was marked out for attention, that he could never be on his own...the fact that his royal bodyguard always followed him around got on top of him." In the book War Of The Windsors: The Inside Story Of Charles, Andrew And The Rivalry That Has Defined The Royal Family, author Nigel Cawthorne revealed that Jones taught Prince Andrew to do a dance called "The Bump." The royal even "managed to ditch his protection officer" while skiing so that he could "spend time alone with Sandi."

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew recently gave up his Duke of York title.

Eventually, the now-65-year-old wanted to take their relationship to the next level. "On one summer’s evening, as they sat in the silence of the wilderness, he asked her to marry him and run away with him to Gretna Green," Cawthorne wrote. "But in their hearts, they both realized it was an impossible dream." Jones was later invited to her ex's wedding to Ferguson in 1986 but found it difficult to place her feelings aside. "Were we lovers? Use your imagination," Jones told Lownie. "We were very, very close. As close as any couple can ever be. I still love him. I'd marry him tomorrow if he asked me." Ferguson and Prince Andrew split in 1996 after 10 years of marriage and share children, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35.

Prince Andrew's Involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein Case

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew was reportedly friends with Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew made headlines recently for his connection to the Jeffrey Epstein s-- trafficking scandal. According to a recent report, he once welcomed Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Harvey Weinstein to the Royal Lodge. The visit took place in 2006, just two months after a U.S. arrest warrant was issued for Epstein, alleging he sexually assaulted a minor.

Prince Andrew Loses Royal Titles

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew reportedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James.