'He Should Be Invisible': Prince Andrew Attending Any Royal Family Gathering Is a 'Catastrophic Mistake'

In 2023, Andrew was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, but he still lives at the lavish estate with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Currently, the home is in need of repairs, but royal watchers wonder if Andrew can afford to maintain the property without his royal salary.

"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."

"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.