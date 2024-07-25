'He Should Be Invisible': Prince Andrew Attending Any Royal Family Gathering Is a 'Catastrophic Mistake'
Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, but the Duke of York continues to attend royal gatherings.
“He should be invisible," Tom Bower told an outlet. “I blame the King for not being more authoritarian for ordering Prince Andrew to stay out of public view.”
Andrew stepped away from duties after being accused of assault and having ties to Jeffrey Epstein, as the royal's controversial Newsnight interview about the allegations helped lead to the end of his royal career.
“That memorial service front row was a catastrophic mistake — he pushed himself to the front," Bower noted.
OK! previously reported commentator Andrew Lownie alluded to the controversial figure enjoying his duke status without the responsibilities of being one.
“I don’t think things are as bad for him as some people suggest,” Lownie told an outlet. “He was up playing golf in the Highlands the other day. He spends a lot of time in the Middle East."
"He is getting all the benefits of being royal without the responsibility and the scrutiny," the royal expert added.
In 2023, Andrew was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge, but he still lives at the lavish estate with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. Currently, the home is in need of repairs, but royal watchers wonder if Andrew can afford to maintain the property without his royal salary.
"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."
"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.
Before Andrew settled into the Royal Lodge, the Queen Mother lived at the property, and it holds sentimental value for the veteran.
"Royal Lodge holds treasured memories for the royal family, largely because it was the official Windsor residence of the beloved Queen Mother, who died there in 2002 at the age of 101," Andersen said. "When he moved in two years later, Andrew agreed to spend roughly $10 million out of his own pocket to refurbish it. … The place looks pretty shabby, and that is likely to make King Charles angry."
"Andrew simply doesn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done to the property, and if Charles reduces or cuts off Andrew’s allowance … Andrew simply won’t be able to afford any of the upkeep," he added.
