Prince Andrew Is 'Getting All the Benefits of Being Royal Without the Responsibility' as Duke Refuses to Vacate the Royal Lodge

OK! previously reported Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge, due to him not being able to finance the remodel of the royal residence.

"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."

"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.