Prince Andrew Is 'Getting All the Benefits of Being Royal Without the Responsibility' as Duke Refuses to Vacate the Royal Lodge

Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 5:16 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew is living a seemingly recluse life at the Royal Lodge two years after being stripped of his HRH status, but is the Duke of York continuing to benefit from his proximity to the Crown?

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022.

“I don’t think things are as bad for him as some people suggest,” Andrew Lownie told an outlet. “He was up playing golf in the Highlands the other day. He spends a lot of time in the Middle East."

"He is getting all the benefits of being royal without the responsibility and the scrutiny," the royal expert added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew continues to attend royal events.

OK! previously reported Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge, due to him not being able to finance the remodel of the royal residence.

"Andrew’s holding on by his fingertips right now, perhaps hoping that one of his wealthy friends might kick in some funds," Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "But it’s highly doubtful that would work."

"King Charles III is becoming increasingly impatient and wants to simultaneously punish his brother, show everyone who’s boss and restore Royal Lodge to its former glory," he added.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew currently resides at the Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew lost his HRH privileges after being accused of assault, and his current position within the royal fold is often looked down upon.

"Prince Andrew is now a prisoner of his own pride, facing brinkmanship regarding Royal Lodge with his brother," Hilary Fordwich claimed. "King Charles III will eventually prevail despite … Prince Andrew’s lease."

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023.

The commentator later noted that Andrew and Charles' relationship is far from traditional.

"He has never enjoyed a close relationship with his brother King Charles III for numerous reasons," Fordwich stated. "Not the least of which is their totally different characteristics, but also their age difference and the affection, as well as the attention, their late mother Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Andrew."

"But recently, due to the embarrassment, Andrew caused his family, as well as his nation, and the strain upon their late mother," she noted.

Before Andrew moved into the Royal Lodge, the Queen Mother lived at the mansion.

"Royal Lodge holds treasured memories for the royal family, largely because it was the official Windsor residence of the beloved Queen Mother, who died there in 2002 at the age of 101," Andersen said. "When he moved in two years later, Andrew agreed to spend roughly $10 million out of his own pocket to refurbish it. … The place looks pretty shabby, and that is likely to make King Charles angry."

"Andrew simply doesn’t have the funds to do what needs to be done to the property, and if Charles reduces or cuts off Andrew’s allowance … Andrew simply won’t be able to afford any of the upkeep," Andersen added.

Lownie spoke to The Sun.

