Queen Mother 'Would Have Been Absolutely Horrified' At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah Interview
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke with Oprah Winfrey about their life while living at the palace, they didn't hold back — something the Queen Mother, who was Queen Elizabeth II's mom, would have been upset about.
"I think the Queen Mother would have been absolutely horrified in regards to Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah. Fundamentally a lot of things that were said in there that were not true and very easy to disprove. I'm sure she would be very unhappy," royal expert Hugo Vickers said.
"The Queen Mother was always someone who if she were unhappy or saw something she didn't like she would just blank it out and just wouldn't refer to it. It didn't happen or the person didn't exist.
"This was the attitude towards the Duke and Duchess of Windsor — she just didn't bother with them. They just didn't exist to her at all. I think that’s how she would also feel about Meghan and Harry — they would be ignored, they would be blanked. You wouldn’t have been able to get much out of her about what she thought about them," he noted.
The Queen Mother wasn't the only family that was appalled by Meghan and Harry's antics, as Prince Philip was also disappointed they participated in the sit-down.
“I know from someone close to him that he thought Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was ‘madness’ and ‘no good would come of it,’” his official biographer, Gyles Brandreth, wrote in the Daily Mail.
“I was not surprised because that is exactly how he described to me the personal TV interviews given by King Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, back in the 1990s.”
