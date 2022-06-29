Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell Were 'Very Close' & Flirty While On Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island, Ex-Maid Claims
Something more? Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell were apparently thick as thieves and flirty when they would allegedly spend time together on Jeffrey Epstein's Caribbean island Little St James, an ex-maid claimed.
In a new Channel 4 documentary Ghislaine Maxwell: Making of a Monster, Miles Alexander and his wife, Cathy, who worked as an island manager and housekeeping manager, respectively, started as employees for Epstein in 1999.
According to the pair, they saw Prince Andrew visit the island three times — the first time he was by himself, while the other two times he was with Maxwell, who just got sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping Epstein abuse teenage girls.
"They were very good friends, you could see that," they said in the documentary. "They had an absolute ball, they used to laugh and enjoy themselves."
Cathy noted that Maxwell and Andrew would go swimming together, in addition to riding on Epstein's jet skis. "Their relationship was very close," the duo said. "Andrew was so relaxed, he would open the door to the kitchen where I was and say, 'Right, what can we eat?' It was like his home in many ways."
Prince Andrew confirmed that he and Maxwell knew each other for a while, but investment banker Euan Rellie, who met Maxwell at college, previously revealed he thought the two were more than friends.
"She described Andrew as being her friend, not Jeffrey’s," Rellie claimed. "I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other."
"She described Andrew as being her friend, not Jeffrey’s," Rellie claimed. "I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other."
For more on the royal family's trials and tribulations, tune into the new podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below!