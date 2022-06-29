Prince Andrew & Ghislaine Maxwell Were 'Very Close' & Flirty While On Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island, Ex-Maid Claims

"They were very good friends, you could see that," they said in the documentary. "They had an absolute ball, they used to laugh and enjoy themselves."

Cathy noted that Maxwell and Andrew would go swimming together, in addition to riding on Epstein's jet skis. "Their relationship was very close," the duo said. "Andrew was so relaxed, he would open the door to the kitchen where I was and say, 'Right, what can we eat?' It was like his home in many ways."