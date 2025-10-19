Prince Andrew Being Investigated for Asking Officer to Dig Up Dirt on Virginia Giuffre, Newly Published Emails Reveal
Oct. 19 2025, Published 5:39 p.m. ET
Prince Andrew tried to use the country's police force to get dirt on Virginia Giuffre, newly published emails reveal.
The royal, who lost all of his royal titles after being tied to Jeffrey Epstein, told his late mother Queen Elizabeth's press secretary in 2011 that he gave an officer Giuffre's U.S. Social Security numbers and date of birth to look into her past, according to the Mail on Sunday.
Andrew also asked his Metropolitan Police personal-protection officers to investigate Giuffre before the now-famous photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre's waist was published in 2011.
“It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States,” the prince allegedly wrote. “I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with [name redacted], the on-duty PPO.”
It's unclear if the officer obeyed Andrew's request.
Ed Miliband, the U.K.’s energy secretary, said the correspondence was “deeply concerning,” adding that the allegations would be looked into.
Giuffre's family told an outlet that the emails “expose the lengths to which those implicated try to discredit and defame survivors,” referring to her sexual assault allegations against Andrew.
“The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide,” the family continued.
Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, claimed Andrew was involved in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring and raped her when she was a minor.
For his part, Andrew has denied the allegations.
"I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Andrew said in an interview with NewsNight.
Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein sooner.
"I kick myself for (it) on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family," Andrew said, "and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."
As OK! previously reported, Andrew's titles have been taken away from him after being involved in the scandals.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life," the statement read.
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honors which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," the message added.