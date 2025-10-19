Prince Andrew Being Investigated for Asking Officer to Dig Up Dirt on Virginia Giuffre, Newly Published Emails Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Andrew has lost all of his royal titles after being tied to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew also asked his Metropolitan Police personal-protection officers to investigate Giuffre before the now-famous photograph of him with his arm around Giuffre's waist was published in 2011. “It would also seem she has a criminal record in the States,” the prince allegedly wrote. “I have given her DoB and social security number for investigation with [name redacted], the on-duty PPO.”

Prince William allegedly wants to cut ties with Prince Andrew.

It's unclear if the officer obeyed Andrew's request. Ed Miliband, the U.K.’s energy secretary, said the correspondence was “deeply concerning,” adding that the allegations would be looked into.

Prince Andrew has denied all allegations against him.

Giuffre's family told an outlet that the emails “expose the lengths to which those implicated try to discredit and defame survivors,” referring to her sexual assault allegations against Andrew. “The truth will surface and there will be no shadows in which they can hide,” the family continued.

The former flames are still friendly.

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April at age 41, claimed Andrew was involved in Epstein's s-- trafficking ring and raped her when she was a minor. For his part, Andrew has denied the allegations. "I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever," Andrew said in an interview with NewsNight. Andrew also said he regrets not cutting ties with Epstein sooner. "I kick myself for (it) on a daily basis because it was not something that was becoming of a member of the royal family," Andrew said, "and we try and uphold the highest standards and practices and I let the side down, simple as that."