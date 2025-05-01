'Somebody Got to Her': Virginia Giuffre's Father Makes Shocking Claim as He Doesn't Think She 'Committed Suicide'
Virginia Giuffre’s father spoke out after her recent suicide, claiming he does not believe this is how his daughter actually died.
“I don’t think she committed suicide,” Sky Roberts boldly said on the May 1 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Upon learning of her death, Roberts said he “couldn’t believe it,” reaffirming there’s “no way” she would have taken her own life.
“I mean, I started crying right away,” he detailed. “I’m still crying. I can’t believe that this is happening. It just, it’s impossible. And then for them to say that she committed suicide, there’s no way that she did. Somebody got to her.”
He added his daughter was “very strong” and had “so much to live for.”
“She had her foundation,” he noted, adding she should be remembered as someone who “actually got out of a bad situation and made a good situation out of it.”
He also shared he believes “everything” Giuffre said about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein, as she sent him a picture of herself with Andrew prior to the scandal becoming public knowledge.
“Virginia sent the original picture, so I know it wasn’t faked, but the original picture of Prince Andrew and her with Ghislaine Maxwell in the background, so I know that’s true that she did,” he shared of her alleged time with the royal and his pal. “She was there with him.”
In 2021, Giuffre sued Andrew for sexual assault and claimed he raped her when she was a teen. Although he denied her claims, he settled the case out of court in 2022, paying her approximately $12 million.
“I mean, it kind of admits guilt when you do that, when you pay somebody off like that, just, when Jeffrey Epstein paid, when Maxwell paid, it’s admitting guilt,” Roberts claimed. “I mean, why would he spend 12 or 15 million to give to her?”
On April 25, Giuffre’s family confirmed her suicide, telling People, she “lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and s-- trafficking. Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors. Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure. The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily.”