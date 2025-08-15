'Peeved' Prince Andrew Lashes Out at Royal Staff Over Inconvenient Speed Bumps Around the Estate
Prince Andrew isn’t helping his case with the royals after he was caught swearing at royal staffers. While riding his horse around Windsor Great Park, Andrew reportedly snapped at a construction worker who was installing speed bumps around the estate. “What the f--- are you doing now?” the Duke of York spat.
A source revealed to RadarOnline.com that Andrew has long been annoyed over the preventive measures because he enjoys going fast.
'Obviously a Bit Peeved'
“The worker was just going about his job when Andrew, on one of his regular rides round the estate, came along and looked down from up high,” the insider shared. “Andrew likes to drive his car out of Royal Lodge quite fast and is obviously a bit peeved, as one of the speed humps is right by the gate out of the park.”
Andrew has reportedly been told by King Charles that he needs to maintain his estate at the Royal Lodge, where he has resided for over 20 years. If he doesn’t, the Duke of York could face eviction.
“Andrew and Charles are again at loggerheads over this revelation; he screamed swear words at royal staff. Charles hates that and is now determined to evict Andrew from the Royal Lodge. Andrew is an entitled idiot and could very soon end up homeless,” an insider spilled to RadarOnline.com.
Prince Andrew Accused of Sexual Assault
Andrew has been in the shadows of the Royal Family since 2021 after he was named in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit. At the time, Giuffre claimed the Duke of York sexually assaulted her after she was trafficked to him through Jeffrey Epstein.
He later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money in February 2022. Despite denying Giuffre’s allegations, she cited several accounts of sexual assault in her diary.
Virginia Giuffre's Diary Entry About Prince Andrew
“I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath,” Giuffre wrote in her diary. “The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him. He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure.”
Virginia Giuffre Accuses Prince Andrew of Licking Her Toes
Giuffre, who committed suicide in April at the age of 41, wrote that she and Andrew engaged in “foreplay,” where the Duke of York licked her toes. “‘I love your feet,’ he whispered. ‘They are so irresistible,’” she claimed of their encounter. “That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and, in turn, Jeffrey and Ghislaine [Maxwell].”
As controversy grew, Andrew was stripped of his HRH titles and duties in 2022 by Queen Elizabeth II. If Charles does evict him from the Royal Lodge, he could soon be an irrelevant figure in the royal family.