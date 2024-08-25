Prince Andrew Has 'Limited Access' to Brother King Charles Amid Royal Lodge Feud as Monarch 'Does Not Like Confrontation'

"Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday," the source explained of the situation. "They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner."

Right now, the leader of England has been focused on taking it easy amid his cancer diagnosis, which was revealed earlier this year. "This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep," the insider explained. "I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up."