Prince Andrew Has 'Limited Access' to Brother King Charles Amid Royal Lodge Feud as Monarch 'Does Not Like Confrontation'
King Charles has reportedly been trying his best to avoid Prince Andrew.
According to insiders, the disgraced royal currently has "limited access" to his brother as they continue to fight over Andrew allegedly refusing to move out of the Royal Lodge.
"Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday," the source explained of the situation. "They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner."
Right now, the leader of England has been focused on taking it easy amid his cancer diagnosis, which was revealed earlier this year. "This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep," the insider explained. "I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up."
The tension between the siblings has reportedly been going on for some time. However, both Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have done their best to stay away from any uncomfortable situations. "At Christmas, Andrew did try to get a meeting with the King and she (Camilla) kept him at arm's length," the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, the former Prince of Wales recently dismissed Andrew's security team at the sprawling mansion.
"Everyone is speculating this means the Duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?" a source claimed. "They are all working the final weeks of their contract till the end of October," the source noted. "It’s not thought anyone is being lined up to replace them. It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out."
Despite Charles wanting his relative to leave the property, royal author Christopher Andersen gave her take on what's going on behind the scenes. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother," he said.
"If and when Andrew does move, it will simply be because he doesn't have the money to heat Royal Lodge or keep the lights on," Christopher continued.
Britian's New Channel spoke with sources close to the royal family.