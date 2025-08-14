Prince Andrew's 'Nasty' Comments About Kate Middleton Led to His Fallout With Prince William, Author Claims
Prince Andrew’s relationship with the royals has been on a steep decline since being named in Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit in 2015 for his alleged sexual assault and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Instead of working to repair his reputation with the royals, Andrew has cast himself into even darker shadows by making “nasty” comments about Kate Middleton, who will soon be made queen once Prince William takes over the throne.
Prince Andrew's 'Nasty' Comments Send Shockwaves
Andrew Lownie, author of the biography Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, told RadarOnline.com how he couldn’t “see how anyone would make unkind comments about Kate when she’s been the family’s saving grace.”
“It surprised me, but people do get jealous,” he added. “I’d have thought Prince Andrew would respect William as future king, though.”
The author suggested William has more important matters to tend to than being involved with his uncle’s scandalous life and demeaning remarks about his wife.
“William has a very strong sense of public duty and is doing his best to keep the show on the road,” Lownie told the publication. “He’s all about doing things the right way and has enough on his plate without having to think about his uncle.”
Prince William to Evict Prince Andrew From the Royal Lodge
In his book, Lownie cited William’s desire to kick the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, out of the Royal Lodge, where they’ve continued to live despite Queen Elizabeth II stripping Andrew of his HRH titles and duties in 2022.
“He [William] also loathes Sarah, Andrew’s ex-wife, and can’t wait for the day when his father throws them both out,” a source is quoted in the book. “If [King] Charles doesn’t, I guarantee you the ﬁrst thing William does when he eventually becomes king is to get them evicted.”
Prince William Wants Prince Andrew to 'Vanish From Public View'
As OK! reported, royal expert Hilary Fordwich shared that William has held “a grudge against” Andrew for many years. “Prince William has long had a strained and distant relationship with Andrew,” she explained.
“Andrew’s future within the royal family is beyond bleak, since Prince William is firmly opposed to any public rehabilitation with no foreseeable path back,” Fordwich continued. “He wants Andrew to vanish from public view.”
Prince Harry Exiles Prince Andrew
Prince Harry has also closed the door to his uncle after Andrew reportedly told his nephew that marrying Meghan Markle would be the “biggest mistake ever.”
Andrew also allegedly told Harry that Meghan was “too old” for him and that he was “bonkers” for not doing enough research about her before they began dating.