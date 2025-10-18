or
Sarah Ferguson Is 'Standing by' Disgraced Ex Prince Andrew as He Loses Royal Titles Amid Epstein Scandal

photo of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson is 'standing by' her disgraced ex Prince Andrew after he lost his royal titles.

Profile Image

Oct. 18 2025, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Sarah Ferguson has remained steadfast by her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s side as he faces the devastating loss of his royal titles.

According to sources close to the couple, Ferguson is “standing by” Prince Andrew during this tumultuous chapter in their lives, a testament to their complex relationship that has weathered many storms.

image of The pair are very close despite getting divorced.
Source: mega

The pair are very close despite getting divorced.

This announcement comes amid an escalating scandal surrounding Andrew, 65, who has been stripped of his Duke of York title and all associated honors due to his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

“Sarah will always stand by Andrew, she will always have love for him,” a source told Page Six. “Sarah is relaxed … it’s always been a courtesy title.”

image of Prince Andrew lost his royal titles following scandals.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew lost his royal titles following scandals.

Despite the impending loss of her Duchess of York title, which has adorned the covers of her varied books — from children’s tales to romance novels — Ferguson’s unwavering support speaks volumes about their relationship.

However, the scandal’s timing couldn’t be worse. Just days before Ferguson’s title was rendered obsolete, Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, released harrowing allegations against Andrew.

Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, claims she endured unspeakable acts at Andrew’s hands, alleging that he kissed her feet before sexual encounters. “He was friendly enough, but still entitled — as if he believed having s-- with me was his birthright,” she stated.

image of The former flames share two daughters.
Source: mega

The former flames share two daughters.

In yet another heartbreaking chapter, Andrew settled a lawsuit with Giuffre for a staggering $12 million in 2022, though he has always denied her claims.

With Giuffre’s tragic passing in April, the echoes of their accusations haunt Andrew’s already battered reputation. “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first,” he professed in a statement from Buckingham Palace, standing firm in his earlier decision to retreat from public life.

The ramifications for Ferguson are equally grave. As a result of the latest fallout, she has faced backlash from numerous charities. Organizations such as Julia’s House, a children’s hospice, and the Teenage Cancer Trust have severed ties with her, citing it was “inappropriate” for her to remain associated. Ferguson’s past controversies are also resurfacing, including her admission of borrowing nearly $20,000 from Epstein, which only adds fuel to the fire.

image of Prince Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.
Source: mega

Prince Andrew denied sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre.

Yet Ferguson’s resilience shines through the chaos. While Buckingham Palace insiders reveal King Charles is eager to separate Andrew and Ferguson from their shared residence on the Windsor Estate, Andrew continues to hold a tenancy agreement with the Crown Estate, unaffected by the scandal.

Sources maintain that “they are a family,” despite the upheaval and the turbulence of their external reputations. Their two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 37, and Princess Eugenie, 35, remain untouched by their parents’ controversies; they retain their princess titles by birthright.

