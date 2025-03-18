Prince Andrew Gets 'Angry' If Housekeeper Doesn't Position His Teddy Bear Collection Correctly, Claims Author: 'He's Quite Eccentric'
A few of Prince Andrew's alleged quirks have been exposed in Tom Quinn's new book, Yes, Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants.
In the tome, the royal expert claimed the father-of-two "really doesn't do anything for himself" even though he likes things a very particular way.
"Various members of staff who’ve worked for him have told me this is very typical of him. He is quite eccentric, and he has a collection of teddy bears, which he insists are placed every day in a certain position ... a pyramid shape. And he gets very cross if it’s not done properly," Quinn told a news outlet.
"He has a member of staff who puts the teddy bears in order. There are quite a few — 20 or 30 — in the position that he likes every day. And I know that in the past ... if they’re not placed exactly as he wants, he can be quite short-tempered and angry about it," he continued. "So when he finds someone who is very good at it, he clings to them, and he gets the same person to do it every day."
While Andrew, 65, was stripped of his royal titles in 2022 due to his sexual assault scandal — which he settled outside of court and denied any wrongdoing — Quinn said there are other reasons he's disliked by staffers.
"A lot of his staff don’t think very much of him because they think he’s entitled and quite bad-tempered," the writer shared.
"A lot of his bad temper, I think, is frustration because, in many ways, he felt he would be a better king than Charles, his brother. [Andrew] is less introspective, he’s less sensitive. He’s more of a tough guy," Quinn explained. "And I think he feels frustrated even more now that he’s no longer a working royal. He does tend to take it out on the staff."
The author said the teddy bear situation is a perfect example of how "fussy" Andrew can be.
As OK! reported, Andrew is still living at the Royal Lodge despite Charles' 2023 eviction orders.
Making matters worse, the monarchy is allegedly in the dark as to how Andrew is affording to stay in the abode since he was cut off financially.
"There's a great deal of mystery; whether he's told the King or not," historian Garreth Russell spilled to GB News in December 2024. "Certainly, the King has made it very clear what he wanted to happen."
"Whether he has asked for more details about how Andrew has been able to keep Royal Lodge from a financial perspective, I think we'll find out soon enough," Russell noted. "But at the minute, I think it's very clear to all of us that the King is quite frustrated with the way this has played out."
