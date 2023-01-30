Prince Andrew Set To Hit Virginia Giuffre With $100 Million Lawsuit If She Repeats Sex Allegations Against Him In Her New Book
Prince Andrew is fighting back if Virginia Giuffre repeats her sex allegations against him in her new book.
“The minute she writes anything that repeats the original claims against him she will be hit with a $100 million defamation lawsuit,” a source claimed. “Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law.”
The 39-year-old recently signed a book deal last week, but it remains unclear if she will be able to talk about the disgraced royal, 62, in the memoir.
As OK! previously reported, Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew raped her when she was only 17 years old.
The prince denied their interactions every occurred.
In February 2022, it was announced the two came to a conclusion.
"Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement," the papers read. "The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre's receipt of the settlement (the sum of which is not being disclosed). Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
The message continued, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims."
However, the dad-of-two is reportedly making plans to take legal action against Giuffre in an attempt to overturn the deal they made last year.
"I can tell you with confidence that the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options," a source spilled.
The Sun reported on Andrew's potential next move.