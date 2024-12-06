Prince Andrew Is Finding It 'Difficult' to 'Keep Up' the Royal Lodge Without Any Steady Income

Prince Andrew , who was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge in 2023, is attempting to keep his home intact despite not having a steady income.

"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams added. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."