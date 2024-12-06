or
Prince Andrew Is Finding It 'Difficult' to 'Keep Up' the Royal Lodge Without Any Steady Income

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023.

Dec. 6 2024, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

Prince Andrew, who was asked to vacate the Royal Lodge in 2023, is attempting to keep his home intact despite not having a steady income.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020 after being accused of assault.

"It's abundantly clear that it would be very difficult for him to keep up the property, which is huge, of course, in the style that the lease demands," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

"The problem, however, is how you remove somebody who's absolutely determined to stay," Fitzwilliams added. "And one of the difficulties in all the speculation that's gone on about this is that we simply don't know how much money Andrew has."

Currently, Andrew lives at the estate with Sarah Ferguson, but the Duchess of York might have secured a new home.

"And also, it was reported two years ago that Sarah Ferguson, his devoted ex-wife who lives with him in Royal Lodge, had bought a property in Mayfair for some £2m," Fitzwilliams shared.

"It showed that they had some money, and also there was a chateau, a place in Verbier that apparently he sold for £19m," he noted. "There have been reports that there have been donors."

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022.

Andrew resigned from royal duties in 2020 after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein were made public.

"Now, we know that Andrew has had some very, very horrifyingly dodgy friends in the past. No one would dispute that," Fitzwilliams stated. "However, nobody knows exactly where he's getting the money to stay, and we don't know how much money he's got."

"Hence the fact that it would appear at the moment that he is staying," he concluded.

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge is in need of expensive repairs.

OK! previously reported sources claim King Charles continues to help his brother financially despite wanting him to leave the Royal Lodge.

"There’s absolutely no doubt that Charles is the one who is providing the money for Andrew because the [late] Queen wouldn’t have left Andrew bereft," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

"She would’ve made a provision for him, and maybe that provision came through his elder brother as monarch," she explained. "When the king dies or the queen dies, the money goes to the next monarch. Everything goes to the next monarch. So, she either would have made provisions for Andrew before she died, or she would’ve made provisions through Charles."

Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew continues to participate in royal events despite no longer working for the family.

The Royal Lodge needs expensive repairs, but the disgraced figure might not be able to pay for the renovation without a steady salary.

"I believe that Charles is helping him," Seward continued. "I don’t see who else would. I’m sure [Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie would help him. I know Fergie does very well with her books, but I [can’t] imagine she would make enough to run Royal Lodge on her own."

"I certainly think that the only person who could really be doing this is either monies from the queen or monies from the king," she said.

