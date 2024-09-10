Prince Andrew Left Humiliated as King Charles 'Reconsiders' His Allowance Amid Royal Lodge Feud
In 2023, King Charles asked Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, but the Duke of York has yet to leave.
Aside from being told to find a new address, a source claimed Charles is "reconsidering" his brother's allowance as he is no longer a working royal.
OK! previously reported an insider claimed His Majesty is worried about his family dynamic as Andrew and Prince Harry live on the outskirts of the crown.
“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” a source revealed.
“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it," they noted. “Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."
In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his HRH status after being accused of assault, but the Duke of York lost his royal salary in the process. Despite his fall from grace, the controversial figure continues to attend royal gatherings and receive aid from his brother.
“There are fallouts with Sarah, Beatrice, and Eugenie, who are deeply concerned Andrew is not being protected,” the insider claimed. “He’s even managed to upset Camilla as she’s the one always bearing the brunt of his irritability.”
Meghan Markle's former friend Lizzy Cundy claimed the royal is allowing the Royal Lodge to crumble.
“He is letting this place — it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin," Cundy told GB News. “The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."
“Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot," Cundy explained. “If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep."
The Royal Lodge was built in 1662 and needs expensive repairs, but royal commentators wonder if Andrew can afford to manage the home without an income.
“It’s a lot of money. Andrew is out of favor and it cannot work. He really is in trouble, but he will not leave," Cundy noted.
In an interview, royal editor Charlotte Griffiths discussed the ongoing feud between Charles and Andrew over the mansion.
"It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because, first of all, Fergie lives there, and second of all, there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family," Griffiths told an outlet.
"She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator," the editor continued.
One reason why Andrew is still at the Royal Lodge is due to his lengthy real estate agreement.
“In August 2003, Prince Andrew was granted a 75-year lease from the Crown Estate, encompassing Royal Lodge, several cottages, a chapel lodge, police accommodation and 40 hectares of land," conservative candidate Robin Edwards told GB News. “It is just a lease agreement though, he does not own the property, and it ultimately remains the property of the Crown Estate."
