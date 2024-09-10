Prince Andrew Left Humiliated as King Charles 'Reconsiders' His Allowance Amid Royal Lodge Feud

OK! previously reported an insider claimed His Majesty is worried about his family dynamic as Andrew and Prince Harry live on the outskirts of the crown.

“Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal,” a source revealed.

“This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family…with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he’s handled it," they noted. “Then there’s the diabolical situation with his two beloved sons."