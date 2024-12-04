King Charles 'Personally Cleared' Prince Andrew's Bills Despite Wanting the Disgraced Royal to Move Out of the Royal Lodge

Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview — in which he discussed the assault allegations against him — is often seen as the moment that ended his royal career. Since then, Andrew has been living on the outskirts of the aristocracy.

"I believe that Charles is helping him," Seward continued. "I don’t see who else would. I’m sure [Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie would help him. I know Fergie does very well with her books, but I [can’t] imagine she would make enough to run Royal Lodge on her own."

"I certainly think that the only person who could really be doing this is either monies from the queen or monies from the king," she said.