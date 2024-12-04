King Charles 'Personally Cleared' Prince Andrew's Bills Despite Wanting the Disgraced Royal to Move Out of the Royal Lodge
King Charles might have asked Prince Andrew to vacate the Royal Lodge, but that doesn't mean the monarch is planning on leaving his brother penniless.
According to sources, the monarch has been financially supporting the Duke of York after he lost his royal salary when he resigned from his duties.
"There’s absolutely no doubt that Charles is the one who is providing the money for Andrew because the [late] Queen wouldn’t have left Andrew bereft," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
"She would’ve made a provision for him, and maybe that provision came through his elder brother as monarch," she explained. "When the king dies or the queen dies, the money goes to the next monarch. Everything goes to the next monarch. So, she either would have made provisions for Andrew before she died, or she would’ve made provisions through Charles."
Andrew's 2019 Newsnight interview — in which he discussed the assault allegations against him — is often seen as the moment that ended his royal career. Since then, Andrew has been living on the outskirts of the aristocracy.
"I believe that Charles is helping him," Seward continued. "I don’t see who else would. I’m sure [Andrew’s ex-wife] Fergie would help him. I know Fergie does very well with her books, but I [can’t] imagine she would make enough to run Royal Lodge on her own."
"I certainly think that the only person who could really be doing this is either monies from the queen or monies from the king," she said.
Editor Charlotte Griffiths claimed "multiple sources" shared that Charles "has personally cleared his errant brother’s bills for his upkeep and promised his Royal Lodge woes would be taken care of, enabling him to stay there for the foreseeable future."
Due to Andrew no longer working for the royal family, there has been speculation over his ability to maintain the Royal Lodge without an income.
"The King has cleared it. It's all done," the source claimed when discussing Andrew's expenses for the house's necessary renovations.
Andrew isn't the only member of the royal family to receive an eviction notice, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also asked to leave their royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023.
Now that Frogmore Cottage is vacant, royal watchers wonder if Andrew will eventually take over the mansion.
"The Duke of York, or Prince Andrew as we like to call him, always lived in a palace," Seward said. "He was in the navy, yes, but apart from being in the navy, he’s always lived in a palace. He lived in Buckingham Palace, and then his home was Royal Lodge, which is a very grand home – and he doesn’t want to leave it."
The Royal Lodge has seven bedrooms and is a lavish property for just Andrew and his ex-wife to live in.
"I think King Charles… said to him, ‘Andrew, it would be so much better if you moved out of Royal Lodge and moved into Frogmore Cottage… because it’s been modernized inside," Seward speculated.
"It’s been beautifully done up. It’s easy to run. It’s not expensive to run," she continued. "And you’re within the security of the Windsor Castle compound, so it’s not going to cost millions in security. But Andrew said, ‘No, I want to stay here.’"
Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.