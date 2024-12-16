Prince Andrew Urged to Do the 'Gentlemanly Thing' and Skip the Royal Family's Pre-Christmas Gathering Amid Chinese Spy Scandal
Prince Andrew's alleged involvement with a Chinese spy could ruin the Duke of York's upcoming Christmas plans, as mounting pressure for him to steer clear of public appearances grows.
“Andrew should take it on himself and decline both invites. It would be the gentlemanly thing to do so he isn’t embarrassing the King," royal editor Ingrid Seward told an outlet when discussing the royals' upcoming celebration at Sandringham.
“But Andrew is pretty thick-skinned and maybe we have to rely on the influence of Fergie," she added, referring to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
Last year, Andrew and Ferguson made a joint appearance during the royal Christmas walk despite the former being accused of assault in 2019. However, royal watchers don't envision Andrew being included in the festivities after causing additional controversy this year.
“There would inevitably have to be some very awkward conversations and the King would not relish making his brother squirm," the source added. “Andrew has managed the unthinkable and made a complete t-- of himself even before the Christmas party."
Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein and abuse allegations helped put an end to his royal career, but his ties to an undercover agent could prohibit him from ever making a royal return.
“It’s been a h--- of a year for The Firm and the last thing they want is this scandal dragging on during a period of celebration," the insider noted, as King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
“The thinking is he’s been foolish, but the more he keeps his head down the sooner everyone can move on," the source added. “Andrew is under pressure to step away.”
2024 proved to be a difficult year for the monarchy, and Andrew's presence could distract from Kate and Charles' return to their public lives.
“Christmas Day is different because the walk to church is so public and the pictures go all round the world," a source said. "He should take a back seat and just not go."
“Andrew is an embarrassment for the King at the end of a difficult year where he and the rest of the family have had to deal with cancer and they were looking to start 2025 with optimism," they admitted.
Andrew's ties to Yang Tengbo could become a diplomatic issue for the U.K., as the businessman had access to private information about the royals.
“He shouldn’t have to deal with a brother who has potentially caused a huge political problem," the source admitted of the sticky situation.
OK! previously reported insiders believe Charles is furious over the matter.
“He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits," a source shared, as Andrew's bond with Epstein placed a dark cloud over the monarchy. "I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy."
Andrew has reportedly ceased communication with Tengbo, but his time working alongside Andrew is a cause for concern.
“The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation," an insider explained. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother."
"There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with," the source added. "Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."
According to an outlet, the alleged undercover agent was a "business adviser" for Andrew.
Due to their professional dynamic, Andrew shared extensive information with Tengbo, which was "apparently serious breach of national security."
