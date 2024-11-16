or
'Standoffish' King Charles Is 'Learning Lessons' From Kate Middleton and Letting His 'Guard Down' Amid Cancer Battle

King Charles is letting his 'guard down' amid his cancer battle, a source said.

By:

Nov. 16 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Kate Middleton seems to have cracked her father-in-law King Charles!

As the two battled cancer at the same time, their bond has continued to grow.

“Charles used to seem like a very standoffish guy — and he didn’t do much to make himself more likable or accessible to the public,” a source dished. “Because she loves spending time with him, Kate’s been giving Charles a little nudge recently to let his guard down and provide the world with a glimpse of the Charles she admires. He’s listened and told those closest to him that, even at his age, he’s still learning lessons from Kate.”

Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

“The truth is, behind the scenes, Charles was always pretty down-to-earth,” shared the source about the monarch, 76. “For example, he just loves being in nature, which is something he and Kate have in common. He also loves to cook and swim, and he adores his grandchildren.”

Kate Middleton was seen at a few events in November.

Though Kate, 42, and Charles have been dealing with their respective health issues, the one silver lining is that it has brought them "closer," the source noted. “Kate was the one comforting Charles at times, but he also really took his royal hat off to just be a supportive father-in-law.”

“Around her and the family, Charles is easygoing, eager to listen to stories, and a funny grandfather. So she’s encouraged him to use those qualities to bond with people. Now he’s happy he took her advice," the insider dished.

King Charles shared his diagnosis in February.

As OK! previously reported, Kate announced she had cancer in March, while Charles shared his diagnosis one month prior.

In September, Kate announced she is now cancer-free.

Kate Middleton will make more appearances in 2025, a royal author said.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

Since then, it seems like Kate will be making more public appearances in the new year.

"You can’t say she is back... but she is coming back," royal author Sally Bedell Smith told People. "She is doing it in her own way and at her own pace, and carefully."

Life & Style spoke to the source.

