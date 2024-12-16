Furious King Charles Can't 'Divorce or Sack' Prince Andrew Over His Chinese Spy Scandal, Source Reveals: 'It Looks Bad for The Entire Family'

Andrew has a documented history of building questionable relationships, as his ties to Epstein greatly hurt his royal career.

"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a 2019 statement.

"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he continued.