Furious King Charles Can't 'Divorce or Sack' Prince Andrew Over His Chinese Spy Scandal, Source Reveals: 'It Looks Bad for The Entire Family'
King Charles might have reached his breaking point with Prince Andrew after it was revealed the disgraced figure brought an alleged Chinese spy into the royal fold.
According to an insider, Charles' patience is "wearing thin," as the Duke of York continues to draw negative attention to The Crown.
“He has stood by Andrew for many years, but everyone has their limits. I can’t see the King wanting to walk to church with someone who was friends with a Chinese spy," the insider told an outlet, referring to Andrew, who resigned from public duties in 2020 after his controversial friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and assault allegations greatly damaged his reputation, joining his family at Sandringham last Christmas.
“The palace has behaved the best it possibly can with a difficult relation," an insider explained. "Every sanction that can be imposed has been, but you can’t divorce or sack your brother from being your brother. There will always be a bond of blood, and all families often have difficult relatives to deal with. Of course, it is understood that it looks bad for the entire family, but that is because of one individual."
According to an outlet, the alleged undercover agent was appointed as a "business adviser" by Andrew.
The duke was willing to share private details about the royal family with the businessman "in an apparently serious breach of national security."
Per the BBC, a letter found on Yang Tengbo's devices revealed Andrew viewed him as a close confidant “at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on."
It was also discovered the Tengbo had access to a briefing document that claimed the veteran was in a “desperate situation and will grab onto anything."
Andrew has a documented history of building questionable relationships, as his ties to Epstein greatly hurt his royal career.
"It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support," Andrew said in a 2019 statement.
"Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission," he continued.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Andrew "barely goes out" and is "not that welcome anywhere"' after leaving his position.
"He just doesn't have that many friends anymore," a source added.
Andrew's public image continues to unravel, and the duke and Charles continue to fight over the Royal Lodge.
"Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster Helena Chard said in an interview.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," Chard added of their continued rift.
