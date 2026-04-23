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Ex-Prince Andrew's Wedding Demand 'Alarmed' Princess Eugenie's Husband

prince andrew wedding demand alarmed eugenie husband
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew’s reported wedding demands raised concerns for Princess Eugenie's husband.

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April 23 2026, Updated 7:11 a.m. ET

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Ex-Prince Andrew’s reported wedding demands are back in the spotlight — and they didn’t exactly sit well with his future son-in-law at the time.

According to a new royal biography, Queen Elizabeth II: A Personal History, the former Duke of York — now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — allegedly made requests ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding that left Jack Brooksbank feeling uneasy.

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image of Prince Andrew’s reported wedding demands left Jack Brooksbank feeling 'alarmed.'
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew’s reported wedding demands left Jack Brooksbank feeling 'alarmed.'

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“On 12 October 2018, Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel,” author Hugo Vickers wrote.

Vickers added, “This was a happier wedding. It did not attract as much publicity. And the Duke of York was annoyed that it would not be filmed for the major networks. Though he persuaded a company to record it.”

But it wasn’t just about cameras. Andrew also reportedly pushed for a grand “procession through Windsor” — a request that made Jack feel “alarmed” at the time.

A procession through Windsor generally refers to a formal, ceremonial parade involving members of the British royal family, military personnel and often carriages, traversing the town of Windsor or the grounds of Windsor Castle.

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Vickers explained that Jack was “afraid that no one would be there to cheer them.” However, those concerns didn’t end up playing out.

“But Windsor loves a procession, and there was a good crowd,” the author noted.

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The resurfaced claims come as Andrew continues to face fallout from ongoing controversies.

As OK! previously reported, he was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles III and has remained largely out of public royal life amid his and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

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image of The former royal allegedly pushed for a grand Windsor procession despite concerns.
Source: MEGA

The former royal allegedly pushed for a grand Windsor procession despite concerns.

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While Andrew’s reputation has taken a hit, his daughters — including Princess Beatrice and Eugenie — have also felt the impact.

Beatrice, in particular, is reportedly considering a major life change. The 37-year-old royal, who is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has kept a lower profile alongside her sister as scrutiny around their family continues.

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image of The wedding ultimately drew a supportive crowd despite initial fears.
Source: MEGA

The wedding ultimately drew a supportive crowd despite initial fears.

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Now, insiders told OK! she may be thinking about exiting the U.K. altogether.

“The past few months have been incredibly difficult for Beatrice, and those around her can see just how much it has affected her,” a source shared. “She's been placed in an intensely uncomfortable position by circumstances entirely outside of her control, and there's a growing feeling that putting some physical and emotional distance between herself and the situation may be the only way to regain a sense of stability.”

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image of Ex-Prince Andrew continues to face fallout tied to his controversies and lost royal status.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew continues to face fallout tied to his controversies and lost royal status.

The source added, “The idea of leaving the U.K. – something that would have been dismissed outright not so long ago – is now being discussed in very real terms. What was once a once-unthinkable move for Beatrice is increasingly being viewed as a sensible step, both practically and emotionally, offering the possibility of a fresh start and a chance for her and her family to reset away from the constant scrutiny.”

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