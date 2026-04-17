Princess Beatrice Set for 'Once-Unthinkable Move' as Her Parents' Epstein Scandal Rages On

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's Epstein fallout reportedly continues to cast a shadow on Princess Beatrice.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy has intensified pressure on Beatrice, who is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and is said to be weighing a relocation as a way of distancing herself from the ongoing scandal. A source close to the situation said: "The past few months have been incredibly difficult for Beatrice, and those around her can see just how much it has affected her. She's been placed in an intensely uncomfortable position by circumstances entirely outside of her control, and there's a growing feeling that putting some physical and emotional distance between herself and the situation may be the only way to regain a sense of stability. The idea of leaving the U.K. – something that would have been dismissed outright not so long ago – is now being discussed in very real terms. What was once a once-unthinkable move for Beatrice is increasingly being viewed as a sensible step, both practically and emotionally, offering the possibility of a fresh start and a chance for her and her family to reset away from the constant scrutiny."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is married to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Beatrice is understood to be "horrified" over her parents' Epstein controversy and keen to protect her private life as scrutiny intensifies. While she has maintained a low profile, those close to her say the strain has been significant, particularly as the situation shows little sign of fading from public attention. Another source said: "There's a clear understanding within Beatrice's inner circle that the situation involving Andrew and Sarah is not something that will fade quickly, and that ongoing reality is inevitably shaping the choices being considered behind closed doors. It's not a short-term issue, and that's forcing a more long-term rethink about how Beatrice navigates her life going forward. For Beatrice, any talk of relocating isn't about distancing herself emotionally from her family or abandoning them – it's about creating space to establish her own identity outside of the controversy. She wants the freedom to move forward without being continually defined by circumstances she had no part in, and that's becoming a driving factor in her thinking."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is reportedly horrified over her parents' 'links' to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Beatrice's potential move to the States would mirror a broader shift within the royal family, with Eugenie having already spent extended periods living abroad with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in Portugal. Similarly, Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan Markle, 44, relocated to California in 2020, establishing a precedent for life outside the traditional royal framework. Sources suggest that for Beatrice, the move could also have personal benefits beyond distancing herself from controversy. "There's a growing sense that stepping into a different environment could give Beatrice the breathing space she's been lacking – not only in how she's perceived publicly, but also within the dynamics of her own family life," an insider said.