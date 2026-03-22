EXCLUSIVE Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Hit by Divorce Rumors as Their Marriages are 'Pushed to the Brink' by Their Parents' Epstein Shame Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have been reportedly hit by divorce rumors amid their parents' links to Jeffrey Epstein. Aaron Tinney March 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice worked 'hard to forge their own identities.'

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The development came alongside renewed scrutiny over the family's past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose criminal activity has continued to cast a shadow across the royal household. Until recently, Beatrice and Eugenie had largely escaped direct criticism. That changed after further correspondence linked to Epstein was made public, raising questions in media coverage about the wider York family's past interactions with the financier. One source close to the sisters said: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though everything they had carefully built to keep their personal lives separate from the controversies surrounding their parents has suddenly been shaken. For years, they worked hard to forge their own identities and step out from the shadow of the scandals that have trailed their family, but now they feel as if that distance has disappeared and the focus has shifted squarely onto them."

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Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are 'upset' over their parents' scandals, a source said.

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The source added: "They are deeply upset by what has unfolded and struggling to come to terms with how dramatically it has intruded into their lives. The intense scrutiny has been incredibly difficult for them to handle – it has pulled them back into a situation they had long hoped to move beyond, and the level of public and media attention has left them feeling exposed and overwhelmed." Beatrice, who is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband. Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have two sons, August and Ernest. Friends say both couples are trying to protect their young families from the storm of headlines. Another source said the pressure has begun to affect everyday life for the sisters and their partners.

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

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The insider said: "Jack and Edo have done everything they can to stand by their wives during this difficult period, offering reassurance and trying to keep things steady at home. But the situation has inevitably begun to take its toll. When almost every discussion – whether with friends, acquaintances or even in social settings – ends up circling back to the same controversy, it becomes wearing for everyone involved and difficult to escape." The source added: "Neither of the husbands has any connection to the scandal itself, yet they continue to find themselves drawn into it simply because of who they are married to. They are frequently faced with awkward questions about Andrew and the wider situation, and that constant association is both uncomfortable and emotionally draining. It places them in an unfair position, where they feel compelled to respond to something they had no part in, and it can be quietly humiliating. It is all pushing their marriages to the brink." Speculation intensified last month when emails allegedly linked to Ferguson and Epstein surfaced. The documents also renewed scrutiny of a 2009 visit when Ferguson took Beatrice and Eugenie to see Epstein in the United States after he had been convicted of soliciting a minor. There is no suggestion the sisters were aware of the circumstances surrounding the financier. A friend of the family said the revelations have left the sisters shaken.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's email exchange with Jeffrey Epstein was uncovered.