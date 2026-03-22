Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Hit by Divorce Rumors as Their Marriages are 'Pushed to the Brink' by Their Parents' Epstein Shame
March 22 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be facing intense personal strain as the fallout from their parents' Epstein-linked scandal continues to ripple through their lives – with insiders telling us the pressure has begun to test even their once-solid marriages.
The sisters, Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have long attempted to maintain relatively private family lives despite the mounting controversy surrounding their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, and Sarah Ferguson, 66.
But the situation escalated dramatically after Andrew's arrest on February 19 in connection with an investigation into alleged misconduct in public office. Andrew has denied wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.
The development came alongside renewed scrutiny over the family's past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose criminal activity has continued to cast a shadow across the royal household.
Until recently, Beatrice and Eugenie had largely escaped direct criticism.
That changed after further correspondence linked to Epstein was made public, raising questions in media coverage about the wider York family's past interactions with the financier.
One source close to the sisters said: "For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though everything they had carefully built to keep their personal lives separate from the controversies surrounding their parents has suddenly been shaken. For years, they worked hard to forge their own identities and step out from the shadow of the scandals that have trailed their family, but now they feel as if that distance has disappeared and the focus has shifted squarely onto them."
The source added: "They are deeply upset by what has unfolded and struggling to come to terms with how dramatically it has intruded into their lives. The intense scrutiny has been incredibly difficult for them to handle – it has pulled them back into a situation they had long hoped to move beyond, and the level of public and media attention has left them feeling exposed and overwhelmed."
Beatrice, who is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shares daughters Sienna and Athena with her husband.
Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have two sons, August and Ernest. Friends say both couples are trying to protect their young families from the storm of headlines.
Another source said the pressure has begun to affect everyday life for the sisters and their partners.
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The insider said: "Jack and Edo have done everything they can to stand by their wives during this difficult period, offering reassurance and trying to keep things steady at home. But the situation has inevitably begun to take its toll. When almost every discussion – whether with friends, acquaintances or even in social settings – ends up circling back to the same controversy, it becomes wearing for everyone involved and difficult to escape."
The source added: "Neither of the husbands has any connection to the scandal itself, yet they continue to find themselves drawn into it simply because of who they are married to. They are frequently faced with awkward questions about Andrew and the wider situation, and that constant association is both uncomfortable and emotionally draining. It places them in an unfair position, where they feel compelled to respond to something they had no part in, and it can be quietly humiliating. It is all pushing their marriages to the brink."
Speculation intensified last month when emails allegedly linked to Ferguson and Epstein surfaced.
The documents also renewed scrutiny of a 2009 visit when Ferguson took Beatrice and Eugenie to see Epstein in the United States after he had been convicted of soliciting a minor. There is no suggestion the sisters were aware of the circumstances surrounding the financier.
A friend of the family said the revelations have left the sisters shaken.
The insider said: "Their view of their parents has been deeply unsettled by everything that has come to light. The situation has forced them to confront realities they never expected to face, and it has been incredibly difficult for them on a personal level. At the same time, they are painfully aware that their own names and reputations are becoming entangled in the fallout, despite having had no involvement in the decisions or actions that led to this."
The source added: "What makes it especially hard is the feeling that they are being judged for circumstances completely beyond their control. They have spent years trying to build their own lives, careers and identities away from the controversies surrounding their family, yet now they feel as though that work is being overshadowed by events they had no hand in creating."
Some within the sisters' circle believe the ongoing silence from Beatrice and Eugenie has fueled further speculation.
Questions have also arisen after Mapelli Mozzi recently shared images from a work trip in Palm Beach, Fla., during a particularly intense moment of media scrutiny.
While the trip appeared to be business-related, friends say the timing highlighted how difficult the situation has become.
A source said: "No one is claiming that their marriages are in crisis, but those close to them are quietly concerned about the cumulative strain the situation is placing on everyone involved. The couples remain supportive of one another, yet the atmosphere surrounding them has become increasingly difficult, and friends can see how relentless the pressure has been."
The source added: "When a family is subjected to constant public scrutiny, uncomfortable headlines and repeated embarrassment, it inevitably begins to weigh on daily life. Even the most stable and loving relationships can feel the effects of that kind of prolonged stress, and people around them worry about how sustainable it is if the attention and speculation continue."