EXCLUSIVE Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Are Secretly 'Relieved' They Will Not Inherit Royal Lodge From Shamed Dad Ex-Prince Andrew Source: MEGA Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly secretly 'relieved' to not inherit Royal Lodge. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was kicked out of Royal Lodge.

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The controversy has also brought attention to Royal Lodge, the 31-room Windsor residence Andrew previously leased from the Crown Estate under a 2003 agreement that prevented the property from being sold or transferred beyond his immediate family. With Andrew relinquishing the lease, the sisters have effectively lost the opportunity to inherit the estate, once valued at around $40 million. A source said: "At first glance, missing out on an estate of that size and value could easily be seen as a significant loss, but behind closed doors, there is actually a quiet sense of relief. Royal Lodge is not just a prestigious property – it comes with substantial upkeep costs, ongoing maintenance issues and a level of responsibility that would have been incredibly demanding. In many ways, not having to take that on has removed a considerable burden from their lives."

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Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not inherit Royal Lodge.

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"There is also a clear awareness that being closely associated with such a prominent royal residence, particularly at a time when their father is under intense public scrutiny, would have brought with it an added layer of pressure and attention for Beatrice and Eugenie. By being forced to step away from that situation, they have effectively avoided becoming further entangled in something that could have complicated both their public image and their personal circumstances. The Grade II-listed Royal Lodge has long required extensive upkeep, with reports suggesting maintenance had fallen behind in recent years," the insider added. "The state of the property and the extent of the restoration work required would have meant committing to significant, and potentially unpredictable, financial outlay over the long term. It would not simply have been a case of inheriting a residence, but of taking on a complex and ongoing responsibility that could quickly become overwhelming. Given the current circumstances, any close association with such a high-profile estate would likely have intensified public attention at a time when they are actively trying to step back and maintain a lower profile, making the prospect even more challenging." The sisters' current living arrangements reflect a more independent lifestyle. Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their daughters Sienna, and Athena, and Mozzi's son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, while also maintaining a grace-and-favor apartment at St James' Palace.

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Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice resides in the Cotswolds with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

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Eugenie divides her time between the U.K. and Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their children, August and Ernest, and retains Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace. Despite not being accused of any wrongdoing, both sisters have found themselves under increased public scrutiny as non-working royals who maintain private careers. One source said: "They are very conscious of how their circumstances are being viewed from the outside, and that awareness is shaping the way they are approaching both their private decisions and any public-facing roles right now. Nothing is being done without considering how it might be interpreted. They are carefully trying to find a middle ground – holding on to their independence and their own careers, while also remaining sensitive to the broader situation surrounding their family. It is a delicate balance, and one they are having to manage with increasing caution."

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Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie divides her time between the U.K. and Portugal with Jack Brooksbank and their children.