Riding In Style!Prince Charles Takes The Wheel As He Drives Car Powered By Wine & Cheese
Prince Charles knows what the people want — to see him make a grand entrance in a car motored by wine and cheese! The Prince of Wales and wife Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles showed up to the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, July 29, in a chic Aston Martin.
However, this was not just any vintage car. The luxurious sports car is reportedly powered by bioethanol which is derived from wine and cheese by-products.
Charles, who is an avid proponent of environmental protection, snapped up the car in 1970 and later refurbished it to be gassed by biofuels, using ethanol from cheese-making whey and wine unfit for human consumption.
"We are faced at this moment with the horrific effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms.” the royal preached the same year he purchased the innovative automobile — which reportedly also made an appearance at Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.
While the royal continues to ride in style, their family drama with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continues. After Queen Elizabeth announced that it is her "sincere wish" for the Duchess of Cornwall to become "Queen Consort" when Charles takes the throne, Harry has voiced his displeasure with the choice.
"He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen, he’s very angry that it’s happening," an insider close to the Palace revealed, as he sees it as a slight to his late mother Princess Diana. "He has not made his peace with it and he probably never will."
"After the reports she was involved in his parents' marriage and then stepped into Diana's shoes as Charles' wife, I suspect Camilla will be in his sights, so I'd say Harry's set to reveal any Camilla secrets,"a source spilled. "He's already said he enjoys The Crown, which painted Camilla as the 'wicked stepmother' in a way."
Story originally reported by Page Six.