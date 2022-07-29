Charles, who is an avid proponent of environmental protection, snapped up the car in 1970 and later refurbished it to be gassed by biofuels, using ethanol from cheese-making whey and wine unfit for human consumption.

"We are faced at this moment with the horrific effects of pollution in all its cancerous forms.” the royal preached the same year he purchased the innovative automobile — which reportedly also made an appearance at Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton's 2011 wedding.