Prince George and Princess Charlotte Get Tennis Offer From Wimbledon Rising Star Arthur Fery

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Source: MEGA Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon outing included a special offer from rising tennis star Arthur Fery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the match with George, 12, and Charlotte, 11. Before taking their seats, the family met Arthur, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time this year. Speaking after the meeting, Arthur told the BBC he extended the invitation because he knew the royal family enjoyed tennis. "I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I'm free," the 24-year-old revealed. When asked whether he thought Kate would accept the offer, Arthur joked, "Let's see, I don't know. Let's see if I get the call up."

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Kate Middleton Congratulated Arthur Fery on His Wimbledon Run

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton gave Arthur Fery a birthday card from her family after praising his first Wimbledon semifinal appearance.

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Prince George Has Already Played Tennis With Roger Federer

Source: MEGA Prince George could soon add another tennis star to his list of court partners after previously hitting with Roger Federer.

If George accepts Arthur's invitation, it would not be his first time sharing the court with a tennis star. Back in 2019, Kate revealed that her eldest son was a Roger Federer fan during an appearance on Wimbledon Coffee Morning. She shared the story while speaking with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired player Anne Keothavong. George’s love for tennis is no surprise, as his parents are also big fans of the sport and have a court at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton continues a lifelong love of tennis as she now shares the sport with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.