Prince George and Princess Charlotte Get Tennis Offer From Wimbledon Rising Star Arthur Fery
July 13 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have a future tennis session lined up with one of Britain's rising stars, Arthur Fery.
"If you guys want to hit some balls sometime, that would be great," the British tennis player told the young royals when they met before the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, July 12, per Sky News.
Kate Middleton smiled and replied, "Thank you."
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the match with George, 12, and Charlotte, 11. Before taking their seats, the family met Arthur, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time this year.
Speaking after the meeting, Arthur told the BBC he extended the invitation because he knew the royal family enjoyed tennis.
"I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I'm free," the 24-year-old revealed.
When asked whether he thought Kate would accept the offer, Arthur joked, "Let's see, I don't know. Let's see if I get the call up."
Kate Middleton Congratulated Arthur Fery on His Wimbledon Run
Kate praised Arthur for his impressive tournament.
"She wished me good luck for the rest of the year and congratulated me for these two weeks," he said.
The Princess of Wales also gave Arthur a birthday card from her family, as posted by Wimbledon's official Instagram account.
According to People, Kate has long been associated with Wimbledon and is Patron of the All England Club. She and Prince William have attended the tournament for years now.
Several celebrities also attended the match, including Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rami Malek, and Ben Stiller.
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Prince George Has Already Played Tennis With Roger Federer
If George accepts Arthur's invitation, it would not be his first time sharing the court with a tennis star.
Back in 2019, Kate revealed that her eldest son was a Roger Federer fan during an appearance on Wimbledon Coffee Morning. She shared the story while speaking with British tennis player Katie Boulter and retired player Anne Keothavong.
George’s love for tennis is no surprise, as his parents are also big fans of the sport and have a court at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.
Kate has previously described tennis as a special part of her childhood.
During the 2017 BBC documentary Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon, she called the tournament "a quintessential part of English summer."
"I was really taken by [Andre] Agassi and [Pete] Sampras, [Goran] Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf...That for me was my first memories," she said.