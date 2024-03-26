Kate Middleton and Prince William Rush to Their Vacation Home With Their Kids Amid Princess' Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton and Prince William took a helicopter from Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to Anmer Hall in Norfolk to celebrate the Easter holiday privately with their kids, a news outlet reported.
When Kate announced her medical leave in January, the Princess of Wales was expected to return to duties after the spring holiday. However, since revealing she was diagnosed with cancer, the mom-of-three will now spend quality time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, during the royal service.
On Friday, March 22, Kate updated the public on her health after months of speculation.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly before Kate shared she is battling cancer, it was reported her medical records were included in a security breach at the London Clinic, leading her to make the announcement.
“They probably felt the pressure to announce,” royal expert Valentine Low told an outlet. “It was too much to bear in the end; they had to say something.”
OK! previously reported a rep for the pair shared that the couple was moved by the messages Kate received after opening up about having cancer.
“The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” a spokesperson said.
Entertainment Tonight reported on the Wales trip.
