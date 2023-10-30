Tennis Star Pete Sampras' Wife Undergoing Breast Cancer Treatment: 'It Is Hard to Watch,' Admits Athlete
Tennis player Pete Sampras revealed his wife, Bridgette Wilson, has been secretly struggling with breast cancer.
The athlete shared the news via a post on the Association of Tennis Professionals Tour X page.
"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quite and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for family and I have decided to share what's going on," the 52-year-old wrote on the social media platform, which was formerly known as Twitter. "Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy."
"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supports of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing," he noted of their two sons, Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18. "Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all has been inspiring."
“I have also learned that it is hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about," he concluded. "With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you.”
Tennis pro Andy Murray commented on the post, "All the best to your wife and your family Pete 🙏."
"You have always been and continue to be a source of inspiration to many," one tennis fan wrote. "May God be with you and your family in the hour of your need. Wishing Bridgette continued recovery, health, and happiness."
"Pete, sending you and Bridgette the very best. Hoping for a full recovery," a third admirer tweeted. "Knowing just how private you are, It was a gift for you to include us in your quest to see Bridgette well. have a full recovery and receive support! Blessings to you both!
The couple married in 2000, and while Sampras is well known thanks to taking home 14 tour titles, Wilson is an actress who has appeared in a handful of movies and TV shows, including The Wedding Planner, Saved by the Bell and Billy Madison.
Sampras' last U.S. Open battle was in 2002, when he came out victorious against Andre Agassi, 53.