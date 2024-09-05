or
'I'm Not Enough for Charles': Princess Diana's Heartbreaking Confession to Her Teacher Revealed

princess diana confessed thought not enough king charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana and King Charles wed in 1981.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Princess Diana and King Charles' marriage was tumultuous, and the late Princess of Wales' teacher revealed the insecurities the royal developed during her time with the now-king.

princess diana confessed thought not enough king charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles had an affair with Queen Camilla during his marriage to Princess Diana.

"Slowly, after a few more minutes of gentle sobbing, [Diana] said, 'I just can't seem to do anything right when it comes to my husband. I do love him so much and want him to be proud of me, but I don't think he feels the same way,'" dance instructor Anne Allan wrote in her new memoir, Dancing With Diana.

"I just let her talk, not offering advice, but just listening. She continued, 'I don't understand why I am not enough for him; I think he prefers an older woman,'" Allan penned.

princess diana confessed thought not enough king charles
Source: MEGA

A biographer claimed Princess Diana and King Charles developed a friendship after their divorce.

OK! previously reported royal expert Christopher Andersen discussed how Charles' affair with his now wife, Queen Camilla, impacted the blonde beauty.

"Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved," Andersen told an outlet. "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions… It was a lopsided romance from the get-go."

"The marriage of Charles and Diana was a spectacular train wreck," Andersen added.

princess diana confessed thought not enough king charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997.

Despite their explosive breakup, royal commentator Ingrid Seward claimed the princess and Charles developed a friendship after their divorce.

"Diana told me very shortly before she died that she wished people could see the love letters that she had from Charles," Seward said.

"She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her," Seward continued. "And I always remembered that. And she wanted the boys to know that. There was a period of great love between them."

princess diana confessed thought not enough king charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana was 'deliriously happy' with Dodi Fayed.

According to Seward, Diana hoped "the early days of her romance with the heir to the throne to be properly reflected."

"After they split – when there was no longer the pressure of maintaining the charade as husband and wife – Charles and Diana were finally free to be themselves," Andersen explained. "Diana was ‘deliriously happy’ with her new love Dodi Fayed, although she had no intention of marrying him. And, of course, Charles would ultimately be free to marry Camilla."

Charles' courtship with Camilla began before he started dating Diana, but the duo failed to end their relationship after Diana and Charles wed.

"It was only after their divorce that Diana began to have a grudging respect for the love Charles had for Camilla," Andersen stated. "'When you find a true, deep love like that, it's a precious thing,’ she told William. ‘You've got to hold on tight to it.’"

"In the final months of Diana's life, the bond between her and her ex-husband grew even stronger – even as Diana and her new boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were making global headlines as they cavorted aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean," he added.

