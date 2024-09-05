"Slowly, after a few more minutes of gentle sobbing, [Diana] said, 'I just can't seem to do anything right when it comes to my husband. I do love him so much and want him to be proud of me, but I don't think he feels the same way,'" dance instructor Anne Allan wrote in her new memoir, Dancing With Diana.

"I just let her talk, not offering advice, but just listening. She continued, 'I don't understand why I am not enough for him; I think he prefers an older woman,'" Allan penned.