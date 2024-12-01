Kate Middleton 'Heartbroken' Husband Prince William Wants to Send Son Prince George to 'Stuffy' All-Boys Boarding School: Source
Are Kate Middleton and Prince William butting heads?
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 42, have different opinions on where they want to send Prince George, 11, to school as he gets older.
"Kate's preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James," Katie claimed of the matriarch — who shares George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with William.
Kate spent her high school years at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 1996 to 2000.
“It was a very happy school life for her, but William has very fond memories of Eton, which has a long history with aristocrats and members of the royal family,” Katie spilled.
The commentator revealed William wants to send George to Eton, the all-boys boarding school he and Prince Harry went to.
Kate is “heartbroken” at the idea and thinks William’s alma mater is too “stuffy." However, George is excited about the opportunity, according to the royal expert.
Though the famous family is often tied to tradition, Katie pointed out that William and Harry did not go to the same school as their father, King Charles, so George could choose to forge his own path.
“There’s always the possibility of traditions being changed,” the journalist explained. “William and Harry didn’t end up following in their father’s footsteps by going to Gordonstoun [in Scotland], and it may be that George breaks the Eton mold and ends up somewhere else.”
“Whatever happens, it’ll be a decision made by William and Kate with George’s best interests factored in,” she stated.
George and his siblings are currently studying at Lambrook, a co-educational school for boys and girls aged 3 to 13 in the Berkshire countryside, according to the BBC.
The family is reportedly very happy with their children’s education and feel the school gave the children stability amid Kate’s recent cancer treatment.
“When Kate was in hospital, George was on the football pitch playing with his friends,” Katie shared. “That sense of normality, of keeping the family going at one of the hardest times they’ve ever gone through, was important.”
The institution is conveniently located close to the brood’s home, Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
“The school gives them a great infrastructure and a great support network and allows the children to live a regular childhood — a low-key, happy, albeit privileged childhood,” Katie added.
The Mirror spoke with Katie Nicholl.