Kate Middleton 'Heartbroken' Husband Prince William Wants to Send Son Prince George to 'Stuffy' All-Boys Boarding School: Source

"Kate's preference is for George to be at a co-education school, so he can be with his siblings, which is what Kate experienced at Marlborough with her sister, Pippa, and brother, James," Katie claimed of the matriarch — who shares George, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, with William.

Kate spent her high school years at Marlborough College in Wiltshire from 1996 to 2000.