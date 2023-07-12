OK Magazine
'It's a Massive Balancing Act': Prince George Maintaining a Normal Childhood While 'Dipping Into Duties as a Future Monarch'

Jul. 12 2023, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

Though Prince George will one day follow in his grandfather's footsteps by ascending to the throne, an insider noted the 9-year-old's upbringing is substantially different from that of his relatives.

"It's a massive balancing act," a source spilled. "William and Kate are doing the right thing, protecting him so he can have as normal a childhood as possible, but he's also dipping into duties as a future monarch."

"Royal families over the generations haven't had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have," the source added, praising the couple who are also parents to Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

George is able to have the best of both worlds since Kate grew up like an ordinary kid.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," the insider explained. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Meanwhile, the young student has been eager to take on official roles, which he did at King Charles' coronation, where he acted a pageboy.

"He was terrific," declared a family friend. "The service was emotional and family-oriented and very inclusive — and George played his part."

"He’s getting firsthand experience of what it’s like to be a royal and a monarch and firsthand experience of being a normal boy," the source concluded.

Princess Diana was really the first to break tradition, as an insider said that while Queen Elizabeth II would leave Charles home for months while she was traveling, the blonde beauty refused to ever do so.

The Princess of Wales took note of Diana's hands-on approach.

"She prefers that people don’t fuss over her during her day-to-day life," an insider previously told a news outlet. "With her royal duties, she obviously needs a little help, but at home, she likes to do things herself. She does her own shopping, arranges playdates, helps the kids with homework, and has dinner on the table at about 6 every night."

People spoke to the insiders on George's upbringing.

